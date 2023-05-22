The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    General Contractor Caught on Video Slapping, Berating Construction Workers

    Arizona construction boss seen verbally and physically assaulting female employee.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Guadalupe Solano/TikTok/Screenshot

    A general contractor in Phoenix, Arizona has been fired and cited for assault after he was captured on video berating and attacking a woman who worked for him, Arizona's KVOA reported.

    In the video, which has been viewed on TikTok over 7.8 million times, Brent Hospelhorn, 46, could be seen screaming and slapping the hand of employee Guadalupe Solano. He then got in her face, pushed her, and cursed at her and other employees before storming off.

    Hospelhorn, who runs BPH Construction, was apparently enraged that employees had scratched a countertop at a condominium construction site in north Phoenix.

    The owners of the condo complex said they immediately terminated Hospelhorn's contact after hearing about the incident. "It's absolutely deplorable, and we had him removed from the site immediately," condo management told KVOA.

    Solano, a mother of three who has worked as an electrician for seven years, called Phoenix Police but said they took two hours to respond.

    Some viewers of the viral video expressed concern that officers let Hospelhorn walk free after citing him with misdemeanor assault.

    In a Twitter post, the police department said it believed officers had responded appropriately. "This suspect was cited in lieu of detention and the suspect is being recommended for charges," the department said.

    "Citing him is not letting him go, he has a court cite to attend," police Sgt. Robb Scherer added in a statement to The Arizona Republic.

    Hospelhorn is set to appear in court on May 26, the Republic reported.

