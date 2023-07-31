Gay Man Fatally Stabbed at New York Gas Station, Police Launch Investigation - The Messenger
Gay Man Fatally Stabbed at New York Gas Station, Police Launch Investigation

O'Shae Sibley was a 28-year-old gay man who performed with an all-queer dance group

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
JWPlayer

A man fatally stabbed a gay dancer at a New York gas station on Saturday night, an incident police are investigating as a potential hate crime, according to The New York Daily News.

O’Shae Sibley, a 28-year-old dancer who was part of an all-queer dance group, was stabbed outside a Brooklyn gas station. Sibley had been dancing shirtless with four friends late on Saturday night and stopped to get gas after a trip from the Jersey Shore.

A witness told the outlet that the behavior of Sibley and his friends had offended the religious beliefs of another man.

"They were saying, 'Oh, we’re Muslim, so don’t do this in front of me,'" Summy Ullah stated.

"From that, I think it looks like a hate crime. Nothing else was going on. They were only dancing. This guy was dancing in his underwear, and the suspect was like 'Why are you dancing in your underwear?'"

O'Shae Sibley
O'Shae SibleyO'Shae Sibley/Facebook

Sibley and his friends got into a verbal altercation with the man and his group. "You like girls, you look like you’re into girls, but we are not into girls," Sibley’s group told the men, according to Ullah’s recollection.

"We have our own life. We can do whatever we want, you know. We’re dancing, that’s our life."

Ullah said he tried to break up the two groups. During this time, one of the men pulled out his cellphone and began recording Sibley and his friends, leading to another verbal altercation. The man walked away afterward, but Sibley ran after him. This is when the man allegedly stabbed Sibley, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

"Obviously, they are gay and if they are dancing, that's the problem they had," Ullah stated.

Sibley’s friend Malik Berry told the Daily News that Sibley was a "representation of what…gay Black excellence could represent."

The New York Police Department is investigating the stabbing and considering it as a potential hate crime, the outlet reported.

