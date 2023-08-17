Gavin Newsom Orders California to Triple Resources to Combat Wave of Retail Thefts

California Governor Gavin Newson has ordered the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to triple its resources in Los Angeles to crack down on a recent wave of retail thefts.

CHP will also allocate additional investigators for the new regional law enforcement task force that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced on Thursday.

“The state is investing hundreds of millions of dollars to crack down on organized crime, and when our local partners need further assistance, we’re ready with a helping hand," Newsom said in a news release. "The CHP is the proven leader in tackling organized retail theft and through this expanded partnership the agency will further assist the city in doing its job to keep Angelenos and their businesses safe.”

The CHP already has a statewide Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF), but the new regional task force will focus on combatting organized retail theft in the Los Angeles area. The force will consist of multiple Southern California law enforcement agencies and state partners, including the CHP.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is tripling resources in the state to fight organized retail theft. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

"No Angeleno should feel like it’s unsafe to go shopping and no Angelenos should feel like it’s unsafe to open a business in Los Angeles or Los Angeles County," Bass said. "This task force will aggressively investigate these incidents and hold individuals that are responsible for these crimes fully accountable.”

The statewide ORCTF was established by Newson in 2019. The agency has recovered $30.7 million in stolen merchandise and arrested over 1,250 individuals.

The agency arrested 51 individuals during a three-day raid earlier this week, The Messenger previously reported. The suspects were tied to over $58,000 worth of stolen items.