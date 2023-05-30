The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Gas Station Owner Charged With Murder After Chasing, Shooting 14-Year-Old Alleged Shoplifter

    Police say the teen did not steal anything from the store

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    A South Carolina gas station owner has been charged with murder after allegedly following a 14-year-old boy out of his store and then fatally shooting him because he suspected the teen had shoplifted, police said.

    The shooting Sunday evening happened at around 8 p.m. in Columbia, S.C.

    Rick Chow, 58, suspected Cyrus Carmack-Belton of stealing four bottles of water from his store, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

    Chow argued with Carmack-Belton, and the boy then left the store.

    Read More

    At a press conference Monday, Lott said the teen did not shoplift anything from the store.

    According to police, Chow—armed with a handgun—and his son chased Carmack-Belton down the street.

    Chow allegedly shot the teen in the back, authorities said.

    "It's senseless, it doesn't make sense," Lott told reporters. "You have a family that's grieving, we have a community that's grieving over a 14-year-old who was shot."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.