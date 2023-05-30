Gas Station Owner Charged With Murder After Chasing, Shooting 14-Year-Old Alleged Shoplifter
Police say the teen did not steal anything from the store
A South Carolina gas station owner has been charged with murder after allegedly following a 14-year-old boy out of his store and then fatally shooting him because he suspected the teen had shoplifted, police said.
The shooting Sunday evening happened at around 8 p.m. in Columbia, S.C.
Rick Chow, 58, suspected Cyrus Carmack-Belton of stealing four bottles of water from his store, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.
Chow argued with Carmack-Belton, and the boy then left the store.
- Man Arrested for Trespassing Now Charged with Four Counts of Murder
- 14-Year-Old Steals School Bus, Attempts to Run Someone Over at Gas Station
- Teen Girl Charged with 19 Counts of Murder for Setting Dorm on Fire After Phone Confiscation
- California Man Previously Released After Attempted Murder Allegation Kills Neighbor
At a press conference Monday, Lott said the teen did not shoplift anything from the store.
According to police, Chow—armed with a handgun—and his son chased Carmack-Belton down the street.
Chow allegedly shot the teen in the back, authorities said.
"It's senseless, it doesn't make sense," Lott told reporters. "You have a family that's grieving, we have a community that's grieving over a 14-year-old who was shot."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews
- Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk ShootingNews
- Xi Jinping’s China Pushes for State Oversight on AI: ‘We Must be Prepared for Worst Case’News
- Arkansas Librarians Sue Over Obscene Book BansNews
- ATF Reminds People It’s Illegal to Smoke Marijuana and Own GunsNews