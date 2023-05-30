Gas Station Owner Charged With Murder After Chasing, Shooting 14-Year-Old Alleged Shoplifter

A South Carolina gas station owner has been charged with murder after allegedly following a 14-year-old boy out of his store and then fatally shooting him because he suspected the teen had shoplifted, police said.

The shooting Sunday evening happened at around 8 p.m. in Columbia, S.C.

Rick Chow, 58, suspected Cyrus Carmack-Belton of stealing four bottles of water from his store, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

Chow argued with Carmack-Belton, and the boy then left the store.

At a press conference Monday, Lott said the teen did not shoplift anything from the store.

According to police, Chow—armed with a handgun—and his son chased Carmack-Belton down the street.

Chow allegedly shot the teen in the back, authorities said.

"It's senseless, it doesn't make sense," Lott told reporters. "You have a family that's grieving, we have a community that's grieving over a 14-year-old who was shot."