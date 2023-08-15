Thirty people were killed in a fireball in southern Russia and 105 were injured when an accidental blaze at an auto repair shop spread to a gas station, officials said Tuesday.
Three of the dead were children, Dagestan's governor Sergei Melikov said.
"It's like a war here," one witness told Reuters.
The explosion happened Monday night on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the region's capital. Images showed firefighters struggling against a massive inferno. The blaze grew to more than 600 square yards, Russia’s emergency ministry said.
"During the rescue operation in Makhachkala, the bodies of three more victims were found," the ministry said on Telegram. "According to the updated information, as a result of the fire at the petrol station 105 were injured, and of them, 30 died."
It took three and a half hours to put down the fire, state news agency TASS reported.
Some of the wounded were expected to be airlifted to Moscow for treatment.
- Gay Man Fatally Stabbed at New York Gas Station, Police Launch Investigation
- Oregon News Stations Publish How To’s on Pumping Gas After Self Service Ban Lifted
- Russia Invites Allies to Collaborate on Planned Orbital Space Station
- Ukraine Strikes Russian-Occupied City Makiivka in Huge Fireball
- Gas Station Clerk Allegedly Shoots Unarmed Man Through Door Over Beef Jerky Argument
- Exxon Mobil Worker Locked the Doors of a Gas Station During a Triple Shooting – And The People Inside are Suing
Officials began a criminal investigation. Families of the victims will receive 1 million roubles (about $10,000) each, while the injured will receive between 200,000 and 400,000 rubles (about $2,000-$4,000), Dagestan officials said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Russia’s Rouble Is Cratering. What Does That Mean for Putin’s War in Ukraine?News
- US Steeling for What Could Be Furious Hurricane Hilary’s ‘Catastrophic Flooding’News
- Thousands Ordered to Evacuate As Wildfires Roar Through Washington StateNews
- Federal Prosecutors Seeking 33-Year Sentence for Former Proud Boys Leader Enrique TarrioNews
- 1 Arrested After Howard University Students Get Attacked During Brawl Outside of DormsNews
- Fired Head of Right-Wing Project Veritas Now Under Investigation in New YorkNews
- Florida Inmate Charged With Murdering CellmateNews
- Coatimundi on the Loose in Oklahoma is Main Suspect in String of Cat DeathsNews
- Aunt of Man Killed by Police Rips Changing Story, Demands Punishment for ‘Murder’News
- Texas Man Says He Did ‘Not Hide The Body Very Well’ When Asked Why He Was Arrested for Wife’s MurderNews
- Pickleball Players Left ‘A Little Bit Rattled’ After Rattlesnake Breaks up MatchNews
- Snakes ‘Up to a Few Feet Long’ Infest Wisconsin Hotel’s Pool, Hot TubNews