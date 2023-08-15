Thirty people were killed in a fireball in southern Russia and 105 were injured when an accidental blaze at an auto repair shop spread to a gas station, officials said Tuesday.



Three of the dead were children, Dagestan's governor Sergei Melikov said.

"It's like a war here," one witness told Reuters.

The explosion happened Monday night on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the region's capital. Images showed firefighters struggling against a massive inferno. The blaze grew to more than 600 square yards, Russia’s emergency ministry said.



In this image made from video provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service, firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a petrol station on a road near Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, Russia, late Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP



"During the rescue operation in Makhachkala, the bodies of three more victims were found," the ministry said on Telegram. "According to the updated information, as a result of the fire at the petrol station 105 were injured, and of them, 30 died."

It took three and a half hours to put down the fire, state news agency TASS reported.

Some of the wounded were expected to be airlifted to Moscow for treatment.

Officials began a criminal investigation. Families of the victims will receive 1 million roubles (about $10,000) each, while the injured will receive between 200,000 and 400,000 rubles (about $2,000-$4,000), Dagestan officials said.