Gang of Men Arrested Breaking into Police Impound Lot to Recover Seized Drugs

Three men were arrested after breaking into a Pennsylvania State Police-Montoursville impound lot to recover drugs from a truck.
On July 25, state police were informed about the overnight break-in, and upon arrival, officers noticed that a hole had been cut through the impound lot fence.
Surveillance footage showed a person getting into the bed of a truck that had been impounded and accessing the cabin through the rear sliding window. PA Homepage reported that the truck had been searched earlier and a plethora of drugs were found, including crack cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, and heroin.
The truck, an F-150, was owned by 34-year-old Lance P. Gingery. On July 25, the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit (LCNEU) detained him and another passenger after conducting a traffic stop at the Eldred Township Volunteer Fire Department.
The passenger told state troopers that Gingery had said in the car that he and others had "broke into the barracks." State police then spoke with John Martin Easton Jr., who admitted to helping Gingery break into the impound lot, along with Richard Hunley.
Hunley, Easton, and Gingery have all been charged with several felony-related charges, including burglary, tampering with evidence, conspiracy, and criminal mischief.
