Gang of 60-Year-Old Con Artists Accused of Stealing Thousands Using Infamous ‘Pigeon Drop Scam’

A 76-year-old New Jersey man fell prey to a con scheme known as the "Pigeon Drop scam", executed by an unlikely gang of culprits, according to the police.

Two men in their 60s stand accused of approaching a construction worker in the parking lot of Lowe's Home Improvement in Paramus, New Jersey, claiming they found a bag with $185,000 in cash, reported NJ.com.

Paramus Police Chief, Robert M. Guidetti, explained to the news site, "One of the suspects approached the 76-year-old victim, saying he was in the area for a church function and needed someone to help with the bag." Initially, only one man approached the victim, but a second man soon joined to "gain the trust" of the elderly man, added the Police Chief.

The two men persuaded the victim to hold the bag for them while they stepped away briefly. They asked him for $10,000 as collateral, according to the police. Guidetti stated that "through confusion and trickery," the suspects convinced the victim to drive to his bank and withdraw the hefty collateral payment.

After receiving the $10,000, the suspects left the scene, leaving the victim with a bag full of what "was wrapped to appear to be American currency," but was in fact only paper. The incident occurred on the morning of July 13th.

The suspects are both in their 60s. One was wearing a blue suit and spoke with an accent. The other was approximately 350 pounds and was attired in a white button-down shirt, gray pants, and carried a large black bag, according to the police.

A third individual, a woman also in her 60s with short hair, is also being considered as a person of interest. She was seen wearing a fanny pack and a headband.