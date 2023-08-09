Game Warden, K9 Locate Missing 85-Year-Old Man With Dementia Just Before Storms Rocked Maine

A game warden and K9 in Maine located a hypothermic and dehydrated 85-year-old man Monday night after he went missing near his home prior to widespread downpours.
The Maine Warden Service received a report around 6:40 p.m. local time about a man missing from his home in the central Maine town of Parkman.
Eight game wardens were sent to the area to search for the man, according to a report by NBC News’ local affiliate in Portland, Maine.
Gene Wilbur, who suffers from dementia, according to local officials, had last been seen around 8:30 a.m. by a neighbor and was reported missing later Monday afternoon.
Game wardens located Wilbur after roughly 20 minutes of searching, using a K9 to find him roughly a quarter mile from his home on the edge of a bog. Wilbur was found unable to stand and his feet and legs were wet from walking into the bog, according to News Center Maine.
Wilbur was subsequently transported to a local hospital and released Monday night.
Not long after he was located, widespread downpours brought high rainfall and flash flooding across central and southern Maine.
