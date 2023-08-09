Game Warden, K9 Locate Missing 85-Year-Old Man With Dementia Just Before Storms Rocked Maine - The Messenger
Game Warden, K9 Locate Missing 85-Year-Old Man With Dementia Just Before Storms Rocked Maine

The man, who suffers from dementia, was found dehydrated and hypothermic prior to severe weather

Eli Walsh
Missing man in Maine, 85, located by game warden and K9 in Maine Monday night prior to severe around the state. WCSH

A game warden and K9 in Maine located a hypothermic and dehydrated 85-year-old man Monday night after he went missing near his home prior to widespread downpours.

The Maine Warden Service received a report around 6:40 p.m. local time about a man missing from his home in the central Maine town of Parkman.

Eight game wardens were sent to the area to search for the man, according to a report by NBC News’ local affiliate in Portland, Maine.

Gene Wilbur, who suffers from dementia, according to local officials, had last been seen around 8:30 a.m. by a neighbor and was reported missing later Monday afternoon.

Read More

Game wardens located Wilbur after roughly 20 minutes of searching, using a K9 to find him roughly a quarter mile from his home on the edge of a bog. Wilbur was found unable to stand and his feet and legs were wet from walking into the bog, according to News Center Maine.

Wilbur was subsequently transported to a local hospital and released Monday night.

Not long after he was located, widespread downpours brought high rainfall and flash flooding across central and southern Maine.

