Kansas police issued an unusual warning to would-be fishers last week.

“As a reminder firearms are not a legal means to take fish,” Kansas Wildlife & Parks Game Wardens posted on Facebook.

Game wardens confiscated the 9 mm handgun that was being used to fish in Garden City on May 2. In addition to taking the gun, the wardens wrote violations for “Illegal Means of Take for Fish and No Fishing License.”

The Facebook post also came with an additional warning, that “shooting at a body of water can be a dangerous activity because bullets can ricochet off the surface of the water.”

Non-sport fish, which are fish that are not considered game, “may be taken only with fishing pole and line, trotlines, setlines, gig, crossbow or bow and arrow with a line attached", According to the wardens’ post.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks considers carp, drum, grass carp, threadfin and gizzard shad, goldfish, gar, suckers (including carpsuckers and buffalo), eel, shovelnose sturgeon, goldeye, and bowfin to be non-sport fish.