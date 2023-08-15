Gaggle of Geese Dies After Landing in LA’s Iconic La Brea Tar Pits: ‘Distressing Situation’

A gaggle of Canadian geese are the latest animals to fall prey to California tar pits, which have been entrapping animals for tens of thousands of years.

The geese mistakenly landed in the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles on July 31, said the International Bird Rescue, a global conservation organization headquartered in California.

The tar pits are part of a natural history museum, which promises “a gateway back to the Ice Age.” More than 100 excavations have been made at this active research site, the museum said.

Of the 15 geese that landed in the sticky, bubbling tar, seven were brought to Bird Rescue’s Los Angeles Wildlife Center. The birds, covered in the tar, had heavy oiling and burns, the rescue said.

“Small mammals, birds, and insects inadvertently coming into contact with it are immobilized as if trapped like flies on flypaper,” the rescue said in a post about the incident.

The geese were too sticky and stuck to themselves to move. Medical staff removed enough tar for the birds to eat, breathe and defecate, but five geese died quickly after their arrival. The two surviving birds are recovering from their burns and feather loss, the rescue said.

“It is an unfortunate and distressing situation when wildlife becomes entrapped in the natural asphalt seeps at the La Brea Tar Pits,” museum spokesperson Josh Chesler told The Messenger. “This particular situation is a rare occurrence, but animals occasionally getting stuck in the tar is a process that has been happening here for over 60,000 years.”

Rescuing animals from the pit is difficult and dangerous. The museum contacted Los Angeles Animal Services, which mobilized its specialized mobile animal rescue team, Chesler said.

The birds developed “capture myopathy,” which occurs when animals overexert themselves and result in severe muscle damage. One goose broke a leg in the struggle to free itself. Both surviving birds are slowly regaining the strength to stand independently, the rescue said.

“It’s heartbreaking to see accidents like this occur,” JD Bergeron, CEO of Bird Rescue, said in the organization’s post. “Birds in a changing world face dwindling natural habitat and lack of habitat is a big problem for the wild animals that call Los Angeles home.”