‘Tightening the Screws’: G7 Leaders Set to Hit Russia With More Than 300 New Sanctions

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries plan to announce more than 300 new sanctions intended to further isolate Russia’s economy at this week’s summit in Hiroshima, Japan. According to a senior Biden administration official, speaking on background, the targets of these sanctions will include “individuals, entities, vessels, and aircraft” across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
The list has not been released, but the official said it would include “financial facilitators, as well as energy and extractive capabilities of Russia, and other actors helping to support the war” in Ukraine. The U.S. will also place an additional 70 entitles from Russia and third countries on a Commerce Department blacklist to prevent them from receiving exports.
G7 countries have already imposed nearly 13,000 sanctions since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, according to the Atlantic Council. Given the reliability of Russian official statistics, it’s difficult to know what impact these sanctions are having: projections for Russia’s 2023 GDP range from a 2.5 percent contraction to one percent growth, depending on the forecaster. In 2021, the last year prior to the war, Russia’s economy grew at a 4.7 percent pace.
What is clear is that the sanctions have not yet dissuaded the Russian government from pressing on with the war, and there’s abundant evidence that Moscow has found loopholes to evade them. A study from Britain’s Royal United Services Institute in August found 318 U.S.-made electronic components in Russian weapons recovered from the battlefield, and many more from other G7 countries. And while the U.S. and its allies have imposed measures meant to cut Russia’s energy profits - including an oil price cap announced by the G7 last year - Russia is still finding countries willing to buy its hydrocarbons at a discount. India, which is not a member of the G7 but whose prime minister, Narendra Modi, will attend the Japan summit, has increased its purchases of Russian oil by tenfold since the war began.
The White House official acknowledged that the price cap is “driving steep discounts benefiting low and middle income countries” but said the U.S. remained committed to the policy.
“Our commitment to continue tightening the screws on Russia remains as strong as it was last year,” the official added.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews