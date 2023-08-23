Fury, Fear, Relief: Russians and Ukrainians React to Reports of Putin Foe Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Fiery Death

Russians and Ukrainians reacted with satisfaction, rage and conspiracy theories to reports that Wagner Group leader and Vladimir Putin antagonist Yevgeny Prigozin’s plane had been shot down over Russia and crashed to the ground in a fireball Wednesday.

Prigozhin was Russia’s king of chaos, a seemingly indispensable figure whose soldiers did Moscow’s bidding in Ukraine, Syria, and across Africa, even as his stable of hackers and internet trolls worked to undermine elections in the U.S, the U.K., France, and Germany.

But when he brought the chaos home on June 23 with an armed mutiny that humiliated the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s former go-to guy became a dangerous liability, analysts said.

“I don’t believe in accidental death,” Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian journalist and influencer whose father was Putin’s mentor, wrote on Telegram. Prigozhin’s death is an “absolutely clear signal to all the elites…everyone who had any seditious thoughts.”

But social media channels linked to Prigozhin reacted with fury.



"Damn those who are involved in this terrorist act in the very center of Russia," the Prigozhin 2023 Telegram account said. "Wagner is beheaded."



"Yevgeny Viktorovich, you were a real Patriot of your Motherland...We will never forget you."

Yevgeny Prigozhin on July 4, 2017. SERGEI ILNITSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Grey Zone, a Russian mercenary Telegram channel, warned that Prigozhin's death could lead to mutiny within the country's armed forces.



"The assassination of Prigozhin will have catastrophic consequences," a blogger on the channel said. "The people who gave the order do not understand the mood in the army and morale at all."

In a chilling reference to Wagner's rebellion, and its inconclusive end, the blogger added:

"Let this be a lesson to all. You always have to go all the way."

Wagner’s uprising was the greatest challenge to Putin in his more than two decades in power, as rebellious troops came within 150 miles of Moscow before a truce was arranged. With Prigozhin out of the way, the Kremlin can presumably sharpen its focus on the war in Ukraine and solidify its support on the home front.

“I think that this is actually revenge on Putin's part,” Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov told The Messenger. “Putin simply did not forgive what Prigozhin did.”



Ukrainians will celebrate the warlord’s demise, Zhdanov said. “It will be perceived positively in Ukraine in the sense that Prigozhin killed a lot of people.”



“His death, well, for us, this is one more step to victory.”

Some raised questions as to whether Prigozhin was actually a passenger on the Embraer ERJ 135 business jet when it came down over the Tver region east of Moscow.

Zhdanov, the Ukrainian analyst, held out the possibility that the Wagner boss had faked his own death—either to escape Putin or to topple him.

“Another option is that Prigozhin is actually alive, and this was staged,” Zhdanov said. “The plane has several people there for cover…let’s wait and see if his body is there or not.”

To that, Sobchak said that “if he was still on board, then everything is stable in the kingdom.”

Rybar, a pro-war channel, speculated that officials would claim that Prigozhin’s plane was shot down accidentally during an air alert sparked by Ukrainian attack drones.

“Against the background of constant raids by Ukrainian drones on Moscow, the version of the erroneous launch of the air defense system may be chosen as the main cause,” Rybar said.