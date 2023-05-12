The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Fursona’ non grata? Florida School Board Considers Ban on ‘Furry’ Outfits

    Brevard County school board may adopt changes to the district's dress code that would bar students from dressing like animals.

    Ben Feuerherd
    Jake Warga/Getty Images

    A Florida school board is mulling whether or not to prohibit students from dressing like “furries” while attending classes in the district. 

    The Brevard County school board met Tuesday and discussed potential amendments to the dress code in the district, a local NBC affiliate reported Friday. 

    A potential ban on “furry” attire was among the proposals floated at the discussion, according to the report. 

    Furries, as they are known, are people who cosplay as animals and are interested in anthropomorphism, or giving human characteristics to non-human animals. 

    A vast majority of furries develop their own “fursonas” when they are in their costumes, which may be counter to how they normally behave. 

    According to the local report, most school board members were in favor of adopting a measure that would limit students from dressing in furry attire. 

    One member, Katye Campbell, told the board students “meowing and barking” at one another in schools is “not cool.” 

    One member, however, chided the board for what she said was overcomplicating the subject. 

    “This is not rocket science, and it's not an epidemic. If you don't want tails on kids, just say, 'No tails,'" Jenkins said, according to the NBC report.

    "The barking has nothing to do with that. If you guys are keeping up with the trends, it's this weird, ridiculous thing that kids are doing in middle school. All children.” 

    The board has yet to rule on any changes to the dress code policy. 

