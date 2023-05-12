‘Fursona’ non grata? Florida School Board Considers Ban on ‘Furry’ Outfits

A Florida school board is mulling whether or not to prohibit students from dressing like “furries” while attending classes in the district.

The Brevard County school board met Tuesday and discussed potential amendments to the dress code in the district, a local NBC affiliate reported Friday.

A potential ban on “furry” attire was among the proposals floated at the discussion, according to the report.

Furries, as they are known, are people who cosplay as animals and are interested in anthropomorphism, or giving human characteristics to non-human animals.

A vast majority of furries develop their own “fursonas” when they are in their costumes, which may be counter to how they normally behave.

According to the local report, most school board members were in favor of adopting a measure that would limit students from dressing in furry attire.

One member, Katye Campbell, told the board students “meowing and barking” at one another in schools is “not cool.”

One member, however, chided the board for what she said was overcomplicating the subject.

“This is not rocket science, and it's not an epidemic. If you don't want tails on kids, just say, 'No tails,'" Jenkins said, according to the NBC report.

"The barking has nothing to do with that. If you guys are keeping up with the trends, it's this weird, ridiculous thing that kids are doing in middle school. All children.”

The board has yet to rule on any changes to the dress code policy.