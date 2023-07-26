WATCH: Dramatic Funnel Cloud Spotted Over US Capitol
The rare sight was spotted during strong thunderstorms that passed over Washington DC
A rare funnel cloud was spotted over the U.S. Capitol building Tuesday afternoon as storms passed through the region.
The diagonal cloud seemed to almost touch the Capitol dome in images taken from the scene.
Someone walking their dog in Anacostia Park captured images of the funnel cloud. "Nothing like walking your dog and the skies open up on you," said Chris Atkin.
The funnel cloud never touched down and wasn’t classified as a tornado. There was no damage reported.
Although the Washington, D.C., area isn't considered a tornado hotspot, small proto-twisters like the one Tuesday “certainly do happen sometimes,” said Austin Mansfield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
They're most common during what Mansfield called “convection season” — the warm months running from spring through the end of summer.
Although strong thunderstorms are fairly routine in the nation's capital, Mansfield said a particular type of “spin in the atmosphere” is what tips things over into funnel cloud conditions.
Tuesday’s storms gave way to heat and humidity with temperatures expected to be near 100 degrees by Thursday.
