Funeral Homes Seeing Spike In Demand For Hot Pink Barbie-Themed Coffins Following Movie’s Release, Reports Say

Funeral homes are reportedly offering customers Barbie-inspired hot pink coffins and seeing a spike in demand for the product

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
The movie had the highest grossing opening day of the year, beating the previous record holder by almost $50 million.AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Following the release of Greta Gerwig’s movie that focuses on the ever-iconic "Barbie," funeral homes are reportedly offering customers hot pink coffins and some are even seeing a spike in demand for the product.

Funeral homes across Mexico, El Salvador, and other countries have been offering the coffins for a while now, according to The Daily Mail. The movie’s recent blockbuster release has reportedly caused an incredible spike in popularity.

The New York Post cites a promotional clip from a funeral home advertising the coffins, which reportedly says "This coffin, with its striking bright pink color, represents the spark and energy of those unforgettable moments they lived," apparently referencing a theoretical person who is recently deceased and who was a fan of Barbie.

Read More

"It is a reminder that our stories deserve to be remembered and celebrated with color and vibrancy," the promotional clip adds, according to the New York Post. "May this tribute be a celebration full of love, colors, and unforgettable memories."

One undertaker, who reportedly spoke with Jam Press, said that the recent spike in popularity for the Barbie-themed coffins led to his company offering a 30% discount.

“We wanted to promote the pink coffin as it has become a trend and people have been contacting us. Of the 40 people who inquired about it, we have already closed a contract with at least 10 new clients,” Undertaker Isaac Villegas said to Jam Press, according to the New York Post. “We even ran out of stock.”

Both The Daily Mail and New York Post mention the lyrics “Death in Plastic, It’s Fantastic” from Aqua’s hit 1997 song “Barbie Girl” in their headlines. 

The New York Post says that readers may have heard of Barbie’s “Dream House,” but now they can own “Barbie’s dream coffin.” The Daily Mail quotes The Olivares Funeral Home’s promotional slogan for their "Barbie House" coffin: “So you can rest like Barbie.”

