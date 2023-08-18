Funeral Home Owner Busted After Cops Find Hundreds of Pounds of Drug Chemicals Hidden Inside Hearse

Police in the Netherlands discovered that a hearse was allegedly carrying nearly 1,500 pounds of raw materials for drug manufacturing.

According to NL Times, the hearse was spotted driving on the A77 highway near Beugen, Noord-Brabant in May. Police followed the funeral vehicle for several miles before stopping it at a gas station.

Upon searching the hearse, officers found "675 kilograms (1488.12 pounds) of BMK" loaded in boxes. BMK, also known as benzyl methyl ketone or Phenylaceton, is the primary compound used in the production of amphetamine.

The driver claimed he "did not know the substances were inside boxes" but was nonetheless placed under arrest. A subsequent search of a funeral home in Hoogvliet, near Rotterdam, resulted in the discovery of a drug lab and "half a kilogram (approximately 1.1 pounds) of cocaine."

Nearly 1,500 pounds of of raw materials for drug manufacturing were found in the hearse GailRubin/Pixabay

Another individual was in the hearse when it was stopped, but they do not appear to be facing any charges currently.

The driver's attorney argued for a suspension of his client's pre-trial detention, noting the absence of DNA evidence inside the boxes containing the chemicals. However, the court in Den Bosch rejected this plea.

The trial is scheduled to resume in November.