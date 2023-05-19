AOC, Sharpton Attend Funeral for Jordan Neely — but Mayor Stays Away

The Rev. Al Sharpton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and other New York leaders joined family and loved ones of Jordan Neely for his Friday funeral. New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has called Neely’s killing in a Marine veteran’s chokehold a “tragedy,” did not attend, however.

He called for justice against Daniel Penny, who is charged with manslaughter in the case, as well as an overhaul of city agencies that he said fail mentally ill and homeless people like Neely.

Neely, 30, was put in a chokehold by Penny, 24, after threatening subway riders and throwing his jacket on the train floor, witnesses have said. Penny and two other men held Neely down until he became unresponsive, partial video of the incident shows. He was pronounced dead at a hospital in what the city medical examiner’s officer has deemed a homicide.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attends Jordan Neely's funeral in Harlem, NYC. (Photo: Dan Gooding/The Messenger)

“This funeral was not on the schedule,” Sharpton told the congregation of approximately 200 people, including Neely’s father and a host of local politicians. “We’re not here because of natural causes. We’re here because of unnatural policies.”

Speaking from behind Neely’s casket — white with gold trim and adorned with a red and white floral arrangement — Sharpton addressed the factors that had led Neely to tell subway passengers that he was hungry, thirsty, and indifferent whether he went to jail.

“There has been, since Jordan’s death, a distortion of values that we need to make clear,” he said. “Jordan was not ‘annoying’ someone on the train. Jordan was screaming for help.”

Neely, 30, was put in a chokehold by Penny, 24, after threatening riders and throwing his jacket on the train floor, witnesses have said. Penny and two other men held Neely down until he became unresponsive, partial video of the incident shows. He was pronounced dead at a hospital in what the city medical examiner’s officer has deemed a homicide.

But Neely was also “choked,” Sharpton said, by city agencies that repeatedly failed to help him.

Al Sharpton addresses Jordan Neely's funeral (Photo: Dan Gooding/The Messenger)

“The sick part is, he’d been choked most of his life," he said, drawing applause from those assembled. "The city agencies choked Jordan."

Sharpton vowed that Neely’s death would not be in vain.

"Jordan, you didn't die for nothing,” he said, promising to push for change in the way homeless and mentally ill New Yorkers are treated. “We're going to have a new city and new city services.”

The church in Harlem, NYC, filled with mourners for Jordan Neely. (Photo: Dan Gooding/The Messenger)

Sharpton specifically called on Adams, who too has promised change, to give Neely's family a role in that process.

Chants of "no justice, no peace" — a rallying cry frequently used by Sharpton throughout his years of activism — rang out among the assembled after Sharpton concluded his remarks.

A mourner holds a 'Justice for Jordan' sign outside his funeral in Harlem, NYC. (Photo: Dan Gooding/The Messenger)

Around the calls for change, the service included musical selections — ranging from gospel hymns to an a capella performance of The Impressions’ soul classic “People Get Ready” — and personal remembrances of Neely.

His great-aunt, Mildred Mahazu, read an obituary that recalled his lifelong love of performing and, in particular, Michael Jackson. In addition to police and city service workers, Neely was well-known to Midtown Manhattan commuters through his years of busking as an impersonator of the late King of Pop.

As Neely’s casket was carried into a hearse outside the church, a pianist set up across the street played a medley of Jackson’s hits.

Neely’s father had been set to speak during the service, though his remarks were ultimately reserved for the cemetery. Ocasio-Cortez did not address the congregation, but hugged and spoke with a friend of Neely. She does not represent Manhattan, where Neely was killed and his funeral was held, but does speak for other parts of the city in Congress.

Penny was questioned by police in the immediate aftermath of the incident, but released without charges pending further investigation, fueling days of protest across the city.

Mourners arrive in Harlem on Friday morning.

After being informed he would be arrested, Penny surrendered to police on May 12 and was formally charged with manslaughter in the second degree. He is free after posting $100,000 bond, and scheduled to return to court in July.

Through his lawyers, Penny has said that he had no intention of harming Neely and acted to protect himself and fellow subway riders.

While some supporters have lionized Penny as a hero — crowdfunding millions of dollars for his legal defense — protesters and Neely’s family have said that the manslaughter rap doesn’t go far enough, calling for a murder charge.