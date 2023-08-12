Fundraiser for Rachel Morin’s Children, Funeral Nears $45K As Police Speak to Possible Witnesses to Hiker’s Death - The Messenger
Fundraiser for Rachel Morin’s Children, Funeral Nears $45K As Police Speak to Possible Witnesses to Hiker’s Death

Authorities found Morin dead near the Ma and Pa Heritage Hiking Trail in Bel Air, last weekend, after she went missing following her evening run

Fatma Khaled
“If you have experienced the loss of a dear loved one, then you know how hard it can be to express the pain that you feel in your heart,” Rachel’s mom penned in an open letterFacebook

A fundraiser that has been set for Rachel Morin’s children and her funeral costs raised $43,667 as of Saturday morning, as police speak to witnesses who might have spotted the hiker the night she died.

Authorities found Morin dead near the Ma and Pa Heritage Hiking Trail in Bel Air last weekend after she went missing following her evening run. The death of the 37-year-old is being investigated as a homicide.

Morin’s sister, Rebekah Morin, wants to raise $65,000 through a GoFundMe page, with some funds set to cover the living expenses of her five children. 

“This was not an accidental death, and she did not go willingly and she deserves a funeral worthy of her beauty. If there are any remaining funds they will go towards things her 5 children may need,” said Rebekah on the GoFundMe page.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said in a video posted Wednesday on Facebook that a team of 10 investigators were assigned to work on the case and they have interviewed Rachel’s boyfriend, who reported her missing last Saturday night, and others she knew. 

"Together we will solve this crime and find the heinous coward who took Rachel Morin from her family and friends,” said Gahler. Authorities are yet to name a suspect connected to her death.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday that investigators interviewed six witnesses who might have seen her on the hiking trail before she was allegedly murdered. Witnesses include a group of men and women seen walking with two dogs on the Ma and Pa Trail last Saturday evening, who might have seen Morin moments before she died.

“These individuals were walking on the Ma and Pa trail from the Rt. 24 tunnel toward the split in the trail that leads to the Williams Street trailhead between 6:00 pm and 7:30 pm. These witnesses were described as either being 3 men, 2 women and 2 dogs OR 2 men, 3 women and 2 dogs,” the Sheriff’s office said on Facebook.


