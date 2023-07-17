Fundraiser for Carlee Russell, Alabama Nurse Who Went Missing, Taken Down By GoFundMe

A GoFundMe created to help the missing Alabama woman Carlethia “Carlee”Russell was taken down earlier today.

The fundraiser, titled "help her get her life back together," appears to have had zero donors.



The page was taken down shortly after The Messenger reached out to GoFundMe about the fundraising effort.



Carlee Russell GoFundMe GoFundMe (2)

The family of Russell, 25, has said in published reports they do not wish to have any GoFundMe fundraisers for her.

Russell vanished on Thursday after calling 911 and saying she had pulled over because she saw a toddler on the side of the highway in Hoover, Alabama.

Police found her car and some of her belongings but did not know where the nursing student went.

After a search commenced, she showed up back home on foot two days later.

Additionally, the $63,378 donated to the local Crime Stoppers chapter to be used as a reward for information that led to Russell's safe return is already in the process of being returned, Bob Copus, executive director of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, told AL.com.

"Hoover PD has informed us that they’re not requesting any payouts on this case,” he said.