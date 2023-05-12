Funding Site That Supported Kyle Rittenhouse Raises $350,000 for Daniel Penny’s Legal Defense

GiveSendGo, a Christian fundraising website, has raised more than $350,000 for a legal fund meant to support Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran charged with manslaughter for the death of Jordan Neely.

"Funds are being raised to pay Mr. Penny’s legal fees incurred from any criminal charges filed and any future civil lawsuits that may arise, as well as expenses related to his defense," the campaign reads.

Neely was killed in a chokehold by Penny, a 24-year-old college student, while onboard a New York City subway train last week.

According to the site, the campaign was created by Raiser & Kenniff, P.C., the law firm representing Penny. Penny's attorney didn't immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

GiveSendGo previously raised more than $600,000 for Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on all charges relating to the 2020 shooting deaths of BLM protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Penny's legal team sent out a press release on Friday in which they expressed condolences to Neely's family, described the incident, and said that Neely had a history of "violent and erratic behavior."

"Daniel never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death," the statement said.

Neely's family responded with a statement on Monday.

"Daniel Penny's press release is not an apology nor an expression of regret," the statement by Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards, attorneys representing Neely's family, reads. "It is a character assassination, and a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan's life."