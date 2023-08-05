Full Timeline: Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Riot, From Giveaway Announcement to NYC Arrest
The chaos erupted from Cenat's plans for an unsanctioned giveaway of gaming consoles, accessories and gift cards
An unsanctioned appearance by Twitch and YouTube star Kai Cenat plunged New York City into chaos Friday afternoon, as thousands of young people gathered in Union Square began shoving each other, throwing objects including fireworks and damaging cars.
The event — which was billed by Cenat as a giveaway of PlayStation gaming consoles, gaming accessories and gift cards — ended with approximately 1,000 NYPD officers on scene, 65 attendees arrested and Cenat, 21, facing criminal charges.
The influencer, who is accused of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly, is yet to comment on the incident at length since his arrest.
Here’s how the incident unfolded:
- Wednesday — Kai Cenat announced during a Twitch stream that he will be in Union Square on Friday to hand out items including PlayStation 5 consoles.
- Approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday — Through social media posts, the NYPD became aware of the giveaway planned by Cenat for Friday afternoon. The event was not sanctioned by the NYPD, according to department officials. “A few” officers assigned to local precincts headed to Union Square in anticipation of the event, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said during a Friday night briefing.
- Approximately 1:30 p.m. — About 300 people had arrived at Union Square for the gathering by around 1:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. That number was “not a big crowd” and “something we would expect for a social media event like this,” Maddrey said.
- Approximately 3 p.m. — Within 90 minutes, the gathering “grew exponentially, rapidly, fast,” said Maddrey. By about 3 p.m., thousands of people had assembled in Union Square, with conditions becoming increasingly unruly and dangerous. NYPD officers continued to arrive in an attempt to keep up with the crowd.
- Approximately 3:45 p.m. — Citing “police activity,” the NYPD on social media urged people to “avoid the area surrounding Union Square Park.”
- Approximately 4 p.m. — With conditions already spiraling, the giveaway was scheduled to begin. Cenat exited an SUV near Union Square and was swarmed by fans in an alarming scene captured live on his stream. Approximately simultaneously, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority wrote on social media that all trains would be bypassing Union Square, a major hub for the city’s subway system.
- Approximately 5 p.m. — Cenat was eventually led away from Union Square by the NYPD as they continued working to gain control of the situation and disperse the crowds. Police would later announce criminal charges against him in connection with the event. He was released pending a court appearance.
- Approximately 5:30 p.m. — Crowds had largely dispersed from Union Square, though isolated flare-ups continued and police tracked smaller groups as they fanned out to other parts of the city.
Both police officers and attendees were injured in the mayhem, including a teenager who was hit with fireworks, according to authorities.
The scale of the event "speaks to the power of social media and the danger of social media," Maddrey said in a news conference held after the situation had stabilized.
"We're not against young people having a good time, but it can't be to this level where it’s dangerous," he said.
