Full List of Arrests, Charges Stemming from Kai Cenat Union Square Riot

More people were charged over the weekend in connection with the riot sparked by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's planned giveaway in New York City, during which a thousand police officers were deployed to disband the unruly, destructive crowd.
Thousands showed up for the 21-year-old's event in Union Square on Friday, which led to fighting, cars and food trucks being damaged and police officers being assaulted.
Police arrested 65 people, including 30 juveniles, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said at a Friday night news conference.
Court documents obtained by The Messenger reveal a full list of those who are currently facing charges.
Kai Cenat
- Full Timeline: Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Riot, From Giveaway Announcement to NYC Arrest
- Teen Seen Kicking In NYPD Vehicle at Kai Cenat Giveaway Arrested on Riot Charges: Police
- Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat, Whose NYC Giveaway Created Riots, Breaks His Silence
- NYPD Slams Kid’s Head through Taxi Window During Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Giveaway Riot
- Twitch Influencer Kai Cenat Charged With Inciting Riot After Wild Giveaway Exploded in Manhattan
- Streamer Hasan Piker Predicts Kai Cenat Will Be Banned From Twitch for Livestreaming NYC Riot
Cenat was charged with two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly, among other charges.
The influencer left custody Saturday and his arraignment is expected on August 18, Manhattan's District Attorney's office told The Messenger.
Roberto Sessoms
Sessoms is facing five counts of assault in the second degree.
NYPD officers were called onto an MTA bus where a man was reportedly being disruptive during Friday's riot.
The 31-year-old then allegedly attacked five cops, biting two on the leg and another's fingers, as well as kicking another in the face and the fifth in the stomach.
Those bites left "bleeding, lacerations, swelling, and substantial pain," according to court documents.
Sessoms bail was posted at $25,000 and his next court date is August 10.
Angel John
Angel John, 19, is accused of one count of assault in the second degree and another of disorderly conduct.
He allegedly punched an officer in the face, causing redness and swelling, after that officer asked him to leave the area.
John's next court appearance is scheduled for September 21.
Kymani Jamieson
24-year-old Kymani Jamieson is charged with one count of obstructing a governmental administration in the second degree and another of resisting arrest.
He allegedly ignored a police officer's request to leave the area around 14th St during the incident, coming towards the officer instead and grabbing their arms.
When the officer attempted arrest, Jamieson allegedly twisted away and tried to run.
He's next due in court August 23.
Other arrests
Denzel Dennis and Din Muktar were also arrested but are yet to appear in court for arraignment. Their return dates are August 16 and 17 respectively.
Police are also still seeking the public's help in tracking down other wanted people.
The Messenger approached the NYPD for information on further charges but did not immediately receive a response.
