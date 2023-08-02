Fugitive Who Allegedly Faked Own Death Can be Extradited From Scotland to US

A man wanted on rape charges in Utah, who allegedly faked his own death and disappeared to Scotland using a false name, can now be extradited back to the United States, authorities have declared.

A Scottish sheriff ruled Wednesday that Nicholas Rossi, who disappeared in 2020 and was later found in a Glasgow hospital, can be sent back to the U.S., with the final decision down to Scottish politicians.

Sheriff Norman McFadyen said Rossi was "as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative" as he handed down his judgement, according to the BBC.

A man with many names

Nicholas Rossi, 35, is wanted in connection with a rape in Utah in 2008, as well as by authorities in Rhode Island for domestic abuse allegations and failing to register as a sex offender.

It's reported that Rossi may even be an alias for a man called Nicholas Alahverdian, who was an outspoken critic of the Rhode Island child welfare system which had cared for him, advocating for reforms before his disappearance.

Nicholas Rossi seen leaving court in Edinburgh, Scotland on June 30 2023 Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Rossi told reporters in late 2019 that he had stage 4 non-Hodgkins lymphoma and had just a few weeks to live.

In February 2020, a woman claiming to be his widow announced his death, saying she and his two children were at his bedside.

However, an Interpol warrant for his arrested was issued after DNA matching his was linked to a rape in Utah in 2008. He was not dead. In December 2021, a man matching Rossi's description but claiming to be called Arthur Knight turned up in a Glasgow hospital needing treatment for Covid-19.

Officers arrested him after his tattoos were identical to photos of Rossi and later, his fingerprints came back as a match.

In an interview with the BBC in March 2022, Rossi refused to admit he was the man wanted by U.S. authorities, claiming to be an orphan from Ireland, and denied the allegations against him.

"No. I'm a lot of things," he told the BBC's Steven Godden. "I have many flaws but to call me a rapist is so out of this world and unexpected that it's almost comical that someone would call me that."

He was backed by his wife, Miranda, who he had met in late 2019 and married in Bristol, England, in early 2020.

A man 'hiding from someone or something'

In November 2022, Sheriff McFadyen ruled the man in front of him in court wasn't Knight but Nicholas Rossi.

"It seems to me highly suspicious that the change of names went through a number of permutations," the sheriff said at the time. "That seems to me consistent with someone who was hiding from someone or something."

Nicholas Rossi arriving for his extradition hearing on July 12, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

In June 2023, Rossi returned to the court in Scotland for his extradition hearing. He appeared in a wheelchair and wore an oxygen mask, with his lawyer pleading for a halt to the extradition on mental health grounds.

However, medical professionals told the court that Rossi had no signs of acute mental illness and didn't need the wheelchair, as his legs were "strong and athletic."

In handing down his ruling Wednesday, Sheriff McFadyen said evidence provided by Rossi and his lawyers was "unreliable."

The sheriff added that Rossi had contradicted himself within the same breath over how long he'd needed a wheelchair, as well as claiming he could not lift up his arms before raising his hand multiple times during the hearing to get the court's attention.

“He has, with medical professionals and in court, avoided questions about his childhood and upbringing," Sheriff McFadyen added. "I conclude because that is a canvas on which he has not yet chosen to paint, although he has asserted various psychiatric ailments which ultimately could not be established without the history that he has chosen not to share.

“I conclude that he is as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative. These unfortunate facets of his character have undoubtedly complicated and extended what is ultimately a straightforward case.”

The final decision now rests with Scottish politicians, who have 28 days to act.

The Messenger approached the Utah County Attorney's office and Rhode Island State Police for comment, but did not receive a response before publishing.