Fugitive Murder Suspect Who Spent 40 Years on the Run Cries After Judge Denies Him Bail - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Fugitive Murder Suspect Who Spent 40 Years on the Run Cries After Judge Denies Him Bail

Donald Santini, 65, is being held without bond in Florida for his alleged connection to the death of Cynthia "Cindy" Ruth Wood

Published |Updated
Jason Hahn
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Donald Santini, a fugitive accused of killing a 33-year-old woman in Florida, was recently captured after nearly four decades on the run.

According to the Associated Press, 65-year-old Santini is being held without bond in Tampa for his alleged connection to the death of Cynthia "Cindy" Ruth Wood in 1984.

The outlet reported that a medical examiner determined Wood died from strangulation, and Santini's fingerprints were discovered on her body.

In June, California authorities arrested Santini, who originally went by the name "Charles Michael Stevens" and has used more than a dozen pseudonyms since the crime.

Read More

Per FOX affiliate WTVT, Santini requested to be released on bond following his arrest.

But Prosecutor Michelle Doherty emphasized that Santini had been evading law enforcement using fake IDs and was a flight risk.

Judge Catherine Catlin ultimately agreed with the prosecution, considering Santini's lengthy time as a fugitive and his deliberate decision to evade capture.

"You have from his very own mouth that he has been on the lam for 39 years, and he purposely has been using fake ID's so that he can avoid law enforcement," Doherty said during a recent hearing.

The news station said that Santini "wiped away tears" when Catlin denied his request for bond.

"You being on the run for almost 40 years is a consciousness of guilt," Catlin told Santini, per ABC affiliate WFTS. "You knew you were running from something."

As a result, he will remain in jail until his trial, when he will face the charges against him for the murder of Wood.

Wood's stepdaughter, Denise Kozer, spoke about the case and expressed her hope for closure.

“He has a wife and children in California, and I feel sorry for them because they probably didn’t know, either,” Kozer told the Tampa Bay Times of Santini. “But they’re all still alive. Our lives were devastated, changed forever.”

She added: “If they need extra evidence, we’re willing to let them exhume the body — whatever it takes to make sure that he doesn’t go anywhere."

Donald Santini
Donald SantiniFox 13 Tampa Bay
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.