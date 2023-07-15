FTC Loses Bid to Block Mammoth Microsoft Deal to Buy Activision

A last-ditch effort by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard for a massive $69 billion was denied by a federal court Friday.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit stated that the FTC's “motion for injunctive relief is denied.”
It’s the second loss by the FTC in the courts this week related to the deal.
It was told Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley that it failed to provide any evidence that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision — publisher of the best-selling and long-running Call of Duty franchise — would hurt competition in the video game market.
Microsoft president and vice chair Brad Smith welcomed the court’s decision Friday.
“We appreciate the Ninth Circuit’s swift response denying the FTC’s motion to further delay the deal. This brings us another step closer to the finish line in this marathon of global regulatory reviews,” Smith told the Verge.
A temporary restraining order had been issued on the deal by Judge Corley, but that order expires at 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday.
Now, Microsoft has until Tuesday to seal the deal with Activision.
If no deal is done by Tuesday, then the companies will need to renegotiate, or Microsoft will have to pay $3 billion in breakup fees.
Microsoft still has another hurdle to clear before it can close the deal, though. In the United Kingdom, the country’s Competition and Markets Authority blocked the deal earlier this year, fearing competition woes in the cloud gaming market.
