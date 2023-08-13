The new docuseries Depp v. Heard looks back at the celebrity trial of the century, reexamining how people around the world interacted with the case over social media, and how misconceptions about evidence helped sway popular opinion.

Now, just over a year after the trial concluded in Depp's favor, the docuseries offers a sobering reminder of the anti-Heard feeding frenzy that millions gleefully engaged in during the trial. From TikTok videos mocking her appearance and testimony to whole YouTube channels dedicated to weighing in on the case, the Depp v. Heard trial was the first of its kind in the social media era. The docuseries, out now on Netflix after originally airing in the U.K., presents a blistering critique of the results.

In replaying the case, Depp v. Heard highlights several key moments in the trial that were sensationalized and misunderstood by the public, resulting in misperceptions that proved favorable to Depp's public image. While some may be less consequential than others, these examples and more had the combined effect of making Heard and her legal team appear dishonest and incompetent while presenting Depp as a genuine, down-to-earth victim.

The 'mega-pint'

One of the first examples outlined is the now-infamous "mega-pint" exchange. In February 2016, Heard secretly recorded Depp throwing a drunken tantrum in his Hollywood mansion. The video, played in court during the trial, shows the actor slamming cabinets and acting erratically. When Heard confronts him, he can be seen filling a large glass to the brim with red wine. In court, Heard's lawyer used an oddly specific term to describe the drink, calling it a "mega-pint." Depp seized on the phrase immediately from the witness stand, repeating it back to the lawyer incredulously. "A 'mega-pint'?" Depp asked sarcastically, to chuckles from his fans in the courtroom. "I poured myself a large glass of wine," he corrected.

The interaction went viral, arguably gaining more attention online than Depp's disturbing behavior in the clip. Depp v. Heard shows a montage of the internet's reaction, including a cartoon animation making fun of the exchange in court. What got lost in this moment, and what Depp v. Heard reminds us now, is that the term "mega-pint" was coined by none other than Depp himself. The phrase came up during a separate trial in the U.K. when Depp sued News Group National for libel after The Sun published an article labeling him a "wife beater." Much of the same evidence and more was examined during that case, with a judge ultimately ruling that the published allegation against Depp was "substantially true." A transcript from the case shows Depp himself described the glass as a "mega-pint."

Who pooped the bed?

In a far more outrageous moment, the docuseries also looks back on Depp's accusation that Heard defecated in their shared bed, which was alternately described as a prank and an act of revenge. The internet went wild with the allegation, with the phrase "Amber Turd" trending on Twitter for extended periods. Heard's explanation for the incident — that her dog was likely the culprit — sparked further ridicule, with Depp insisting on the stand that their small dogs could not have created such a large mess. He also denied Heard's assertions that one of the dogs had longstanding intestinal issues.

But again, transcripts from the U.K. libel trial paint the incident in a different light. In a text message entered into evidence, Depp wrote to a friend, "Will you squat in front of the door of the master bedroom and leave a giant coil of dookie so that Amber steps in it and think that it's one of the dogs, primarily Boo has a major problem. It'll be funny." At another point in the libel trial, messages from Heard show that she did have longstanding concerns about the dog's incontinence before the alleged incident.

The makeup discrepancy

Another fateful moment involved Heard's makeup, which her lawyer described her using to cover up bruises left by Depp. The misunderstanding came when Heard's attorney showed a makeup palette to jurors as an example of the type of product she used. Depp fans noticed that the makeup kit held by Heard's attorney was not released until 2017, a year after the actress filed for divorce. The conspiracy blew up when the company behind the makeup kit, Milani Cosmetics, jumped into the fray, posting a TikTok video highlighting the supposed discrepancy. One Depp fan even went to the courthouse to seek out Depp's attorneys to present them with this alleged evidence.

Milani Cosmetics issued a statement about their decision to enter the discourse, saying, "Our video was to verify the claim that our eagle-eyed and loyal fanbase made about the product named in the trial. Milani Cosmetics is not taking a formal stance on the trial, evidence or future outcome of the case." The company has since removed the video from its account. Still, the makeup case controversy was regularly cited as an example of Heard and her team lying to the public.

In reality, Heard's attorney never mentioned the brand or any specific product by name, nor did she suggest the palette she showed in court was the actual makeup kit Heard had used. While testifying, Heard also clarified to jurors, "Yeah, this is what I was talking about, it's a color correction kit. This is not obviously the exact one I used to carry."

Pledge vs. donation

From the moment she announced her intention to split from Depp, Head has maintained that she was never in the relationship for fame or money. To prove this point, she pledged to donate her $7 million divorce settlement to charity.

During the trial, Heard and Depp's attorney sparred over the difference between pledging and donating, words Heard insisted she uses synonymously. That assertion was ridiculed by Depp's attorneys and his fans online, with many citing Heard's perceived equivocation as evidence that she was always after Depp's money.

However, as outlined in Depp v. Heard, the words "pledge" and "donate" are often used interchangeably not only by the media but by charities like the ACLU, where Heard had promised to donate half her settlement. Receipts provided by the ACLU to a Twitter user and displayed in the docuseries seem to show the nonprofit crediting Heard for both a pledge and a donation. Other examples posted online and presented in the doc include the words being used synonymously in news stories to describe donations from J.K. Rowling, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez.

Heard had pledged to donate $3.5 million to the ACLU over 10 years, and so far, she has been credited with donating $1.3 million in four installments. Terence Dougherty, the ACLU's COO and general counsel, testified during the trial that when the ACLU reached out to Heard about another installment in 2019, "we learned that she was having financial difficulties."

During the trial, Heard testified that she still plans on donating the money, and blamed Depp's lawsuit for tying her up financially. "I still fully intend on honoring all of my pledges," she said. "I would love him to stop suing me so I can."

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court case is examined in the new Netflix docuseries "Depp v. Heard." Steve Helber/Pool/AFP via Getty Images; Michael Reynolds/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The results

In a controversial decision, the jury in the defamation case found in Depp's favor on all counts, awarding him $15 million in damages (later reduced to $10,350,000 due to Virginia's statutory punitive damages cap of $350,000). The jury awarded Heard $2 million in damages in her defamation countersuit.

Both Depp and Heard made appeals following the verdict but decided to drop them, reaching a $1 million settlement that was announced in December. Heard revealed the "very difficult decision" to settle the case in a lengthy statement shared on Instagram.

She wrote in part, "It's important for me to say that I never chose [this]. I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimised when they come forward. Now I finally have the opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to."

"This is not an act of concession," she added. "There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."

Depp v. Heard premieres on Netflix on Aug. 16.