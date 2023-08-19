Friend of Missing Netflix Engineer Says He Had ‘Suspicious’ Uber Encounter Days Before Disappearance

A recent college graduate who moved to California to work at Netflix is missing after he was last seen getting into an Uber.

Yohanes Kidane, 22, moved from Rochester, NY, to the Bay Area in July where he worked at Netflix as a software engineer after graduating from Cornell University. The young man’s brother, Yusief Kidane, told Dateline that Kidane was reportedly seen around 7:15 p.m. on Monday entering a black Toyota sedan Uber outside his apartment on N. 4th Street in San Jose.

Since then, his family has been desperately searching for him and filed a missing persons report with the San Jose Police Department.

“We want to take him home. I need my son. I need my son,” his mother Mehret Hana Beyene told KTVU. “He’s a good man who has a bright future, very loving to his family.”

Kidane’s phone, wallet, and later his backpack were found near the welcome center at San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Bridge, according to a missing person’s poster Yusief Kidane created and shared. Kidane’s family told KTVU that his wallet contained $30 cash along with his ID and cards. His backpack contained two laptops and was seemingly untouched, his family said.

Kidane was wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie and black shoes, weighs 150 pounds and is 5-foot-8, the poster says.

Yohanes Kidane GoFundMe

Austin Farmer, Kidane’s former college roommate at Cornell, told Fox News that Kidane had a suspicious Uber ride days before his disappearance, where the driver insisted on taking him to a “much safer” location than his apartment. The driver took him to downtown Oakland, Farmer said.

Kidane texted another friend during the ride that he "might be in trouble,” Fox News reported.

Friends of Kidane created a GoFundMe benefitting his family to fund their search. So far, they have raised more than half of their $60,000 goal.

A San Jose Police Department spokesperson confirmed to The Messenger that their agency had an open missing persons investigation for Kidane but said there were no updates in his case.