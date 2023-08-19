Friend of Missing Netflix Engineer Says He Had ‘Suspicious’ Uber Encounter Days Before Disappearance
Yohanes Kidane, 22, moved from Rochester, NY, to the Bay Area in July where he worked at Netflix as a software engineer after graduating from Cornell University
A recent college graduate who moved to California to work at Netflix is missing after he was last seen getting into an Uber.
Yohanes Kidane, 22, moved from Rochester, NY, to the Bay Area in July where he worked at Netflix as a software engineer after graduating from Cornell University. The young man’s brother, Yusief Kidane, told Dateline that Kidane was reportedly seen around 7:15 p.m. on Monday entering a black Toyota sedan Uber outside his apartment on N. 4th Street in San Jose.
Since then, his family has been desperately searching for him and filed a missing persons report with the San Jose Police Department.
“We want to take him home. I need my son. I need my son,” his mother Mehret Hana Beyene told KTVU. “He’s a good man who has a bright future, very loving to his family.”
Kidane’s phone, wallet, and later his backpack were found near the welcome center at San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Bridge, according to a missing person’s poster Yusief Kidane created and shared. Kidane’s family told KTVU that his wallet contained $30 cash along with his ID and cards. His backpack contained two laptops and was seemingly untouched, his family said.
Kidane was wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie and black shoes, weighs 150 pounds and is 5-foot-8, the poster says.
- Police Investigating Alleged Disappearance of Man After Neighbors Say He Was Never Missing
- OceanGate CEO Said in 2021 He Had ‘Broken Some Rules’ in Building Missing Titanic Sub
- Police Can’t Verify Carlee Russell’s Kidnap Claim; Say She Googled Movie ‘Taken’ Before Disappearance
- 5-Month-Old Niece of Mom Found Dead on Hiking Trail Had Died of SIDS Days Before
- Family of 21-Year-Old Killed After Being Dropped Off on Highway Sues Uber
- Body of Goldman Sachs Analyst Found in Water Near Venue he Disappeared From
Austin Farmer, Kidane’s former college roommate at Cornell, told Fox News that Kidane had a suspicious Uber ride days before his disappearance, where the driver insisted on taking him to a “much safer” location than his apartment. The driver took him to downtown Oakland, Farmer said.
Kidane texted another friend during the ride that he "might be in trouble,” Fox News reported.
Friends of Kidane created a GoFundMe benefitting his family to fund their search. So far, they have raised more than half of their $60,000 goal.
A San Jose Police Department spokesperson confirmed to The Messenger that their agency had an open missing persons investigation for Kidane but said there were no updates in his case.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Giada De Laurentiis Sets the Record Straight About Eating on Set — and That Spit Bucket RumorNews
- Overnight Shooting Leaves 9 Injured in MilwaukeeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Now Less Than 220 Miles Away From California Coast, Approaching As Tropical StormNews
- Russian Weapons Maker Claims New Rifle Surpasses Anything the US Has ‘Many Times Over’News
- Another US City is Breaking Triple-Digit Temperature Records After Phoenix’s 31-Day RunNews
- Video Shows Washington Wildfire Inching Toward Major Highway, Forcing Closure, as Gray Fire RagesNews
- Judge Tosses Suspected Saudi Bomber’s Confession Because he was Waterboarded, Tortured By CIANews
- City Council Posts Bizarre Memo Refusing to Comment on Kansas Newspaper RaidNews
- Will Tropical Depression 6 Hit the US After Forming in the Atlantic Ocean? What We KnowNews
- Zelenskyy Finally Gets His Long-Desired F-16s as Netherlands, Denmark Agree to Supply Fighter JetsNews
- Prominent Realtor Irma Daniels Posted About ‘Going Back to Her Roots’ Day Before Being Allegedly Murdered by StepsonNews
- Andrea Yates Keeps Photos of 5 Kids She Drowned in 2001 and Sends Flowers to Their Graves Each YearNews