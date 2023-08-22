French Resort Restaurants Accused of ‘Extortion’ After Enforcing 1,500 Euro Table Minimums

Saint-Tropez's upscale restaurants, favorites among celebrities and the ultra-rich, are sparking outrage.

Several eateries have reportedly set table minimums ranging from 1,500 to 5,000 Euros, with reservations allegedly influenced by perceived wealth.

Earlier this month, the Nice-Matin newspaper reported that these practices have left many patrons unhappy. Some have been denied reservations in the historic fishing village simply because staff assumed they might not spend sufficiently.

An unnamed restaurant insider told the outlet that restaurants try to determine if potential diners are a "big customer" or a "small fry" by referencing how much they spent on previous meals at the venue. When making a reservation, diners are asked for their first and last name so the staff can look up any past bills.

"If they don't make the cut, we will tell you that the restaurant is full until the end of August," the source said. "We will then kindly direct you to one of the other restaurants in the group."

These eateries have introduced significant minimum charges. "It's simple, when booking you are clearly told 'we have a table at 5,000 euros, [Is that] OK for you?' If it's not, well, there's no more table!" an unnamed customer told the newspaper.

Another mentioned a 1,500 Euro per person minimum.

The report also noted an incident from July when a diner's companion was followed by restaurant staff to the parking lot after dinner. The servers believed the 500 Euro tip he left wasn't sufficient, wanting 20% of the bill instead. The Guardian mentioned that in France, tips are discretionary since a service charge is already included in restaurant bills.

Sylvie Siri, the mayor of St-Tropez, commented to Nice-Matin that the accusations from disgruntled would-be diners have been "extremely shocking to me because they are unfortunately true." "The entire council are totally opposed to such despicable practices," Siri added, saying they tarnish the town's reputation.

She plans to meet with local restaurateurs after the season to "remind them of their responsibilities."

Restaurants guilty of "extortion and organized racketeering" and those creating databases "without consent, in complete disregard of data privacy laws” may risk losing their late-night licenses, Siri warned.

"These practices are odious for the resort, and therefore for our clientele, but also for local people," Siri said.

"We have already been chased out of our flats, and pretty soon we’ll be chased out of our restaurants too – unable to eat out."