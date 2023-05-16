French Protesters Fling Paint, Demand Macron Resignation

Protestors have thrown paint at the Parisian headquarters of the Renaissance, the political party founded by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Fireworks have also been fired at the building, according to a video posted to Twitter.
The protesters were recorded chanting "Macron resignation."
Macron has been the subject of recent protests in the country and has encountered widespread opposition to his plan to raise the retirement age to 64.
The video shows police responding to the scene in tactical gear with riot shields.
The small group continued to pelt the building with projectiles.
The officers were also hit with what appeared to be rocks and oranges.
At least one of the officers appears to threaten the crowd with pepper spray.
