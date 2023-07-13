French Police Abandon Search for 2-Year-Old Boy Missing in Alps After Just Five Days - The Messenger
French Police Abandon Search for 2-Year-Old Boy Missing in Alps After Just Five Days

'At the moment we have no clue, no information, no element that can help us understand this disappearance,' authorities said

Tristan Balagtas
Emile has been missing since July 8, 2023. Gendarmerie Nationale/Twitter

Authorities in France have called off the search for a 2-year-old boy who vanished from his grandparents’ home over the weekend.

The boy, Emile, disappeared from the remote Alps village of Le Haut Vernet in France on Saturday. 

Citing French police, The Telegraph reports Emile was last seen walking down the street from his grandparents’ home as they prepared to go out.

Now, police say they are pausing the five-day search to analyze the information they have so far gathered.

Prosecutor of Digne-les-Bains, Remy Avon, told the outlet, “At the moment we have no clue, no information, no element that can help us understand this disappearance.”

“The judicial investigation into the causes of the disappearance will continue, in particular by analyzing the considerable mass of information and elements collected over the past four days.”

According to The Telegraph, Mayor François Balique told French media Emile “took advantage of this fleeting moment [of inattention] to leave. His grandparents realized he was no longer there when they went to put him in the car.”

Authorities said although the “probability is very small,” they are still considering Emile might have vanished on his own, the outlet reports.

Since Saturday, nearly 500 volunteers have helped authorities comb a three-mile radius surrounding the village searching for Emile, who was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, white shorts and hiking shoes.

