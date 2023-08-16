French Hikers Could Face $800 Fine for Excessive Flower Picking

French authorities are warning alpine hikers that they risk fines of up to $800 for picking certain blooming plants, including edelweiss flowers, as reported by The Guardian.
Officials have confiscated thousands of stems and flowers from various protected plants within just one week. While no fines have been levied yet, approximately 20 hikers have been warned about facing severe penalties if caught violating the regulations again.
The department of Savoie, located in southeastern France, has prohibited the picking of specific lilies, cyclamen, and arnica, as per the outlet.
Additionally, the génépi, a herbaceous plant akin to sage, is often utilized to produce a regional liqueur. However, hikers are permitted to collect only 120 sprigs at a time.
Several other plants and flowers subject to restrictions are frequently used in homemade tinctures, creams, and oils. Some of these are believed to possess anti-inflammatory properties.
Due to extreme heat severely reducing the range and density of some flowering plants, French wildlife officials are intensifying enforcement this year.
In the Vosges mountain range, close to France's border with Germany, commercial collection of arnica plants has been banned due to three consecutive years of meager yields. These plants are commonly sourced by pharmaceutical companies.
To keep hikers informed, officials are distributing leaflets outlining specific restrictions, ensuring that individuals don't unknowingly remove protected species.
Over the past few years, large-scale plant theft has surged, driven in part by social media groups and influencers increasing the demand for particular rare plants online.
Medicinal plants are unlawfully transported and traded globally, with countries like Thailand, Switzerland, and the U.S. affected. In 2022 alone, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora reported seizures of about 3.5 tons of unidentifiable plants.
