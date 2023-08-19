French General Charged with Rebuilding Notre Dame Falls to His Death on Mountain - The Messenger
French General Charged with Rebuilding Notre Dame Falls to His Death on Mountain

French President Emmanuel Macros hailed General Jean-Louis Georgelin as a 'great servant' of France and 'master manager' of Notre Dame's 'renaissance'

Brinley Hineman
A gold cross sits atop Notre-Dame-du-Rosaire Basilica in the Sanctuary of Lourdes is pictured, in Lourdes, southwestern France, on March 31, 2023.CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

The French army leader tasked with overseeing the reconstruction of the Notre Dame Cathedral, which was marred by a fire in 2019, has died.

Jean-Louis Georgelin, 74, died while hiking in the Pyrenees. He is believed to have accidentally fallen on Mount Valier in Ariège, France, the Guardian reported. 

French President Emmanuel Macron praised Georgelin’s accomplishments Saturday, posting on X, “With the death of General Jean-Louis Georgelin, the nation has lost one of its great soldiers, France one of its great servants, and Notre-Dame the master manager of its renaissance.”

Georgelin was a decorated general and previously served as chief of France’s military general staff, overseeing operations in Afghanistan, the Associated Press reported.

