French Firefighter Runs 893 Feet While on Fire to Break World Record

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the daredevil also works as a professional stuntman

Aaron Feis
In a display of "blazing" speed, a French firefighter shattered world records for running while engulfed in flames, and without an oxygen supply.

Jonathan Vero, 39, set new benchmarks for both distance covered and speed while wearing a burning protective suit, as recently announced by Guinness World Records.

Vero — who, unsurprisingly, is also a professional stuntman — ran 893 feet, eclipsing the previous best of 670 feet.

New Guinness World Record holder Jonathan Vero ran for 17 seconds while on fire.
New Guinness World Record holder Jonathan Vero ran for 893 feet while on fire. Guinness World Records/Twitter
At one point during the run, he covered 100 meters — or about 328 feet — in 17 seconds, making it the fastest anyone has run that distance while aflame. He bested the previous record by more than seven seconds.

Both records were previously held by Antony Britton of the U.K.

The distance record is a popular one to contest, having changed hands seven times since 2009.

Vero expressed that he's "always had a passion for fire," and has "never stopped playing with it" since he was a child.

He spent three months training for the fiery feat before making the official world-record attempt in his hometown of Haubourdin, France — on the same athletics track he used in his youth.

Now, Vero's burning passion has him set on challenging other records.

"I've still got a lot to try and a lot of records to go for," he told Guinness.

