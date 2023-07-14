French Firefighter Runs 893 Feet While on Fire to Break World Record
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the daredevil also works as a professional stuntman
In a display of "blazing" speed, a French firefighter shattered world records for running while engulfed in flames, and without an oxygen supply.
Jonathan Vero, 39, set new benchmarks for both distance covered and speed while wearing a burning protective suit, as recently announced by Guinness World Records.
Vero — who, unsurprisingly, is also a professional stuntman — ran 893 feet, eclipsing the previous best of 670 feet.
At one point during the run, he covered 100 meters — or about 328 feet — in 17 seconds, making it the fastest anyone has run that distance while aflame. He bested the previous record by more than seven seconds.
Both records were previously held by Antony Britton of the U.K.
The distance record is a popular one to contest, having changed hands seven times since 2009.
Vero expressed that he's "always had a passion for fire," and has "never stopped playing with it" since he was a child.
He spent three months training for the fiery feat before making the official world-record attempt in his hometown of Haubourdin, France — on the same athletics track he used in his youth.
Now, Vero's burning passion has him set on challenging other records.
"I've still got a lot to try and a lot of records to go for," he told Guinness.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews