French Daredevil Who Died in Fall From Apartment Building Made Final Plea for Help - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

French Daredevil Who Died in Fall From Apartment Building Made Final Plea for Help

Remi Lucidi tapped on the exterior of a penthouse window as he hung from the side of Tregunter Towers in Hong Kong

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The French Daredevil who tragically died who died after falling nearly 70 stories from a Hong Kong apartment tower he had climbed onto the exterior of, made a final plea for help according to reports.

According to local police in Hong Kong, Remi Lucidi was last seen alive around 7:40 p.m. Thursday when he tapped on the exterior of a penthouse window at Tregunter Towers, which prompted a maid in the residence to call the police, according to the South China Morning Post. It's believed that he may have been trapped outside and was asking for help just before the fall.

Lucidi, known as Remi Enigma on Instagram, traversed the globe to carry out stunts on the top of tall buildings and structures which gained a large following on the social media site.

Remi's adventures usually involved climbing tall structures or heading to the roof or spire with no safety equipment and just a camera or selfie stick.

Read More

His camera was reportedly found at the scene, containing footage of his other stunts.

His first post to Instagram in 2016 featured a reel of stunts, including climbing up a Ferris wheel, scaling cranes and walking along the edge of a multistory parking lot.

His last post, a week ago, came from high above Hong Kong's Times Square.

Stunts over the years included climbing 425 meters above Dubai and posing for a photo atop one of the city's skyscraper spires.

Stuntman Remi Enigma death
Stuntman Remi Enigma deathRemi Enigma/Instagram (2)
Stuntman Remi Enigma death
Stuntman Remi Enigma scaled tall buildings and structures around the worldRemi Enigma/Instagram (3)

Another involved a climb up a concrete chimney in Bulgaria, another skyscraper spire in Portugal and sitting on the edge of a tall building in Ukraine.

"Life is too short to chase unicorns 💀⁣" Remi captioned his Bulgaria post.

The daredevil also shot video from the back of a speeding freight train, while standing on an extremely small platform, as well as atop a church spire, balancing on small footholds as the camera shook.

Remi was not always alone, either, often posting photos with friends who had also made the precarious climb with him.

Lucidi gained a large following since starting his Instagram account. Many of his fans and followers paid tribute online after news of his sudden death.

"Bro went out doing what he loved! He lived his life fully. Not many can say that," one follower posted on the social media site.

"Incredibly amazing views! You lived your life to the fullest," another said.

Others questioned whether doing what he loved ended up being worth it.

"Hate to say it, but if you keep living life on the edge, eventually it will bite you in the backside. Rip," wrote one Instagram user.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.