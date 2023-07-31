French Daredevil Who Died in Fall From Apartment Building Made Final Plea for Help

The French Daredevil who tragically died who died after falling nearly 70 stories from a Hong Kong apartment tower he had climbed onto the exterior of, made a final plea for help according to reports.

According to local police in Hong Kong, Remi Lucidi was last seen alive around 7:40 p.m. Thursday when he tapped on the exterior of a penthouse window at Tregunter Towers, which prompted a maid in the residence to call the police, according to the South China Morning Post. It's believed that he may have been trapped outside and was asking for help just before the fall.

Lucidi, known as Remi Enigma on Instagram, traversed the globe to carry out stunts on the top of tall buildings and structures which gained a large following on the social media site.

Remi's adventures usually involved climbing tall structures or heading to the roof or spire with no safety equipment and just a camera or selfie stick.

His camera was reportedly found at the scene, containing footage of his other stunts.

His first post to Instagram in 2016 featured a reel of stunts, including climbing up a Ferris wheel, scaling cranes and walking along the edge of a multistory parking lot.

His last post, a week ago, came from high above Hong Kong's Times Square.

Stunts over the years included climbing 425 meters above Dubai and posing for a photo atop one of the city's skyscraper spires.

Stuntman Remi Enigma death Remi Enigma/Instagram (2)

Stuntman Remi Enigma scaled tall buildings and structures around the world Remi Enigma/Instagram (3)

Another involved a climb up a concrete chimney in Bulgaria, another skyscraper spire in Portugal and sitting on the edge of a tall building in Ukraine.

"Life is too short to chase unicorns 💀⁣" Remi captioned his Bulgaria post.

The daredevil also shot video from the back of a speeding freight train, while standing on an extremely small platform, as well as atop a church spire, balancing on small footholds as the camera shook.

Remi was not always alone, either, often posting photos with friends who had also made the precarious climb with him.

Lucidi gained a large following since starting his Instagram account. Many of his fans and followers paid tribute online after news of his sudden death.

"Bro went out doing what he loved! He lived his life fully. Not many can say that," one follower posted on the social media site.

"Incredibly amazing views! You lived your life to the fullest," another said.

Others questioned whether doing what he loved ended up being worth it.

"Hate to say it, but if you keep living life on the edge, eventually it will bite you in the backside. Rip," wrote one Instagram user.