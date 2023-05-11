The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    French Company to Offer Michelin-Star Meals at the Edge of Space for $130,000 Per Person

    French company Zephalto plans to launch luxury hot air balloons in late 2024 that will fly 15.5 miles above the earth

    Madeline Fitzgerald
    The idea of "space food" often conjures images of the freeze-dried snacks that astronauts consume on long space voyages.

    But as soon as next year, tourists could instead enjoy a multi-course Michelin-star meal on a high-flying hot air balloon.

    The French company Zephalto is planning to launch luxury hot air balloons in late 2024 that will fly 15.5 miles above the earth — taking passengers to the very edge of space.

    According to Zephalto, these flights will last approximately six hours and allow travelers to see the stars, as well as the curvature of the Earth.

    The company promises that passengers will get the opportunity to "taste delicious meals cooked by famous French chefs" and taste wine chosen by a "renowned sommelier" while on-board the aircraft.

    No specific chefs are announced yet but Zephalto told CNN they want their chefs to be "able to exercise their creative license and ensure the ability to personalize the guest experience to offer something that is refined and elevated.”

    Each flight will accommodate six passengers and two pilots and the cost of travel is approximately $131,000.

    While the balloon will bring travelers to the very edge of space, Zephalto's website compares the experience to an airplane — the temperature will be controlled and passengers won't experience weightlessness.

