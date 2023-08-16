French Cities Tell Residents to Stay Home for Entire Day as Heat Wave Spreads - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

French Cities Tell Residents to Stay Home for Entire Day as Heat Wave Spreads

'Everyone is in danger,' one of Europe's weather services warned

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
People sit in the shade of a tree to protect themselves from the sun during a heatwave in Lyon on August 15, 2023JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

A potentially dangerous heat wave descending on France has prompted officials to tell residents to stay home for an entire day.

A swath of southeastern France remained under weather alerts Wednesday as soaring temperatures were expected to hit the region.

“Everyone is in danger, even those in good health,” said a warning from Meteoalarm, a system that provides weather alerts to Europeans.

The alert suggested people stay home and avoid going outside between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. in the cities of Lyon and Grenoble as temperatures could reach 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

French nuclear production is also likely to be curbed because of cooling water restrictions, Bloomberg reported.

August will likely close out with a long-lasting heatwave across most of Europe as a heat dome forms over the continent.

What is a heat dome?

Read More

Jet streams — westerly moving bands of air that form in the atmosphere miles high in the sky that traverse the globe — have created “heat domes" over various areas, including the U.S., this summer by trapping warm air that gets hotter still as it’s pushed downwards.

July marked the hottest month on record for Earth.

While the connection between human activity and rising global temperatures has long been accepted by the scientific community, it’s unclear if climate change is behind the jet streams' behavior at the moment.

“It’s entirely normal for the jet stream to have this variability and get stuck in certain positions,” Cathryn Birch, professor of meteorology and climate at the University of Leeds, previously told the Financial Times. “It's not really possible to say whether climate change has influenced that.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.