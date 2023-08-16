French Cities Tell Residents to Stay Home for Entire Day as Heat Wave Spreads

A potentially dangerous heat wave descending on France has prompted officials to tell residents to stay home for an entire day.
A swath of southeastern France remained under weather alerts Wednesday as soaring temperatures were expected to hit the region.
“Everyone is in danger, even those in good health,” said a warning from Meteoalarm, a system that provides weather alerts to Europeans.
The alert suggested people stay home and avoid going outside between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. in the cities of Lyon and Grenoble as temperatures could reach 95 degrees Fahrenheit.
French nuclear production is also likely to be curbed because of cooling water restrictions, Bloomberg reported.
August will likely close out with a long-lasting heatwave across most of Europe as a heat dome forms over the continent.
What is a heat dome?
Jet streams — westerly moving bands of air that form in the atmosphere miles high in the sky that traverse the globe — have created “heat domes" over various areas, including the U.S., this summer by trapping warm air that gets hotter still as it’s pushed downwards.
July marked the hottest month on record for Earth.
While the connection between human activity and rising global temperatures has long been accepted by the scientific community, it’s unclear if climate change is behind the jet streams' behavior at the moment.
“It’s entirely normal for the jet stream to have this variability and get stuck in certain positions,” Cathryn Birch, professor of meteorology and climate at the University of Leeds, previously told the Financial Times. “It's not really possible to say whether climate change has influenced that.”
