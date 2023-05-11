French Bulldog Kidnapped From Playdate and Held for $8k Ransom

A New Jersey man’s beloved French bulldog was abducted from what was supposed to be a park playdate and is being held for $8,000 ransom, the owner said.
"It's been rough on my entire family,” Xavier Burgos told NBC 4. “It's like losing a family member.”
Burgos brought his 5-month-old Frenchie, Enzo, to a Woodbridge, NJ, park for what he thought was a playdate, he told the outlet.
He met up with a friend of a friend, who said that he also had Frenchies, Burgos said.
- Ex-Boyfriend Arrested in Kidnapping, Death of Detroit Nurse
- Bus of Migrants Kidnapped in Mexico
- French Company to Offer Michelin-Star Meals at the Edge of Space for $130,000 Per Person
- The U.S. has negotiated deals with Iran, Venezuela and the Taliban to free American citizens. Is that a good thing?
- Kidnapped Baby Rescued After Stranger Steals Car With Infant in Back Seat
But when they went to a nearby apartment complex along with a third man, it became apparent that the meetup was a “setup from the jump,” Burgos told NBC 4.
"By the time I get back outside my car, they had already taken my dog, threw him in the car and sped off," he said. “I tried texting them and it wasn’t going through and that’s when I knew: they’re stealing my dog."
Burgos said he later received a text message from the dognapper demanding $8,000 for Enzo’s return.
He didn’t pay, and says he hasn’t heard anything else since the weekend.
Police are investigating, according to NBC 4.
"Frenchies are very sought after and my dog is rare, worth a lot more money," he said. "I was mortified honestly, because it was so close to home."
French bulldogs have become prized by dognappers in recent years. Most infamously, Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and seriously injured in the Los Angeles abduction of her three Frenchies in 2021. The dogs were ultimately returned unharmed by a woman who was among those charged in the dognapping.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews