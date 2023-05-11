French Bulldog Kidnapped From Playdate and Held for $8k Ransom

A New Jersey man’s beloved French bulldog was abducted from what was supposed to be a park playdate and is being held for $8,000 ransom, the owner said.

"It's been rough on my entire family,” Xavier Burgos told NBC 4. “It's like losing a family member.”

Burgos brought his 5-month-old Frenchie, Enzo, to a Woodbridge, NJ, park for what he thought was a playdate, he told the outlet.

He met up with a friend of a friend, who said that he also had Frenchies, Burgos said.

But when they went to a nearby apartment complex along with a third man, it became apparent that the meetup was a “setup from the jump,” Burgos told NBC 4.

"By the time I get back outside my car, they had already taken my dog, threw him in the car and sped off," he said. “I tried texting them and it wasn’t going through and that’s when I knew: they’re stealing my dog."

Burgos said he later received a text message from the dognapper demanding $8,000 for Enzo’s return.

He didn’t pay, and says he hasn’t heard anything else since the weekend.

Police are investigating, according to NBC 4.

"Frenchies are very sought after and my dog is rare, worth a lot more money," he said. "I was mortified honestly, because it was so close to home."

French bulldogs have become prized by dognappers in recent years. Most infamously, Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and seriously injured in the Los Angeles abduction of her three Frenchies in 2021. The dogs were ultimately returned unharmed by a woman who was among those charged in the dognapping.