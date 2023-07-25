Freed in Russia Prisoner Swap, US Marine Injured Fighting in Ukraine (Exclusive)

A Marine veteran who was freed from Russia in a 2022 prisoner exchange has volunteered to fight for Ukraine and is now asking for U.S. government help after sustaining injuries on the battlefield, The Messenger has learned.

It's unclear how Trevor Reed was wounded roughly two weeks ago. Two U.S. military officials briefed on the matter said he may have stepped on a landmine while another U.S. official said he was merely injured by shrapnel to both legs—a common wound among Ukrainian forces. Reed had spent more than two years in Russian custody before winning his freedom in April 2022.

The officials, who spoke under condition of anonymity due to Defense Department regulations, said they did not know the extent of Reed’s injuries. One of the U.S. officials said Reed was being treated in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and had requested transfer to an American military facility in either Germany or Poland.

The sources also said that American officials have privately expressed frustration over Reed’s case, in part because of regular State Department warnings to American citizens against travel to Ukraine, and especially given the lengths the U.S. went to free Reed from a Russian prison.

“We’re aware that Trevor Reed was injured while participating in fighting in Ukraine," a Biden administration official told The Messenger Tuesday.

"Since the beginning of the war, we have warned that U.S. citizens who travel to Ukraine, especially with the purpose of participating in fighting there, that they face significant risks, including the very real risk of capture or death."

The official stressed that Reed "was not engaged in any activities on behalf of the U.S. Government, and...the U.S. Government has been extraordinarily explicit in warning Americans not to travel to Ukraine, let alone to participate in fighting there."

A plea for help

At some point in the last year, Reed joined a group of outside freelancers fighting on the side of the Ukrainian resistance against Russia. Thousands of Americans - it’s not clear exactly how many - are believed to have made the journey to fight in Ukraine.

The officials said that after Reed was injured, he wanted to return to the U.S.but was prevented from doing so due to an issue involving his contract with Ukrainian forces. Reed then wanted to take his story to the press, the sources said, as a way to complain about his treatment in Ukraine and advocate for U.S. government help in his evacuation.

“[Reed] had to be talked off a ledge about going to the media,” said one of the U.S. military officials, but the threat of publicity has apparently helped. The officials told The Messenger that the State Department has begun efforts to coordinate his evacuation with a non-governmental organization. The officials did not know which NGO was involved.

“My own interpretation is that he got what he wanted, he wanted help out of Ukraine, the [Biden] administration doesn’t want negative Ukraine press, so he got help.”

The U.S. official contacted Tuesday said, "We are aware that with support of an NGO Trevor is traveling to Germany where he is receiving medical care.”

Police officers escort US Marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, into a courtroom prior to a hearing in Moscow on March 11, 2020. ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

A prisoner in Russia

Trevor Reed was arrested in Russia in May 2019. Reed’s girlfriend had voluntarily sought police help to bring Reed to a “drunk tank” after they left a party together. When she came to retrieve Reed, she found him bruised and under interrogation by Russian Security Service officers. Reed was charged with violence committed against Russian police officers, who claimed that on the way to the police station, Reed had grabbed for the officer driving the car, causing the vehicle to swerve dangerously.

On July 30, 2020, Reed was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan called the trial “so preposterous that they provoked laughter in the courtroom. Even the judge laughed."

In April 2022, just two months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the White House and the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Reed had been exchanged for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a convicted Russian cocaine smuggler serving a 20-year sentence in the U.S. The exchange sparked hopes that American basketball star Brittney Griner, who had been detained earlier in 2022 on charges of cannabis possession, might also be freed.

Since his release from Russia, Reed and his family have been active in efforts to bring jailed Americans home. Now he needs a different kind of assistance to come back to the U.S.