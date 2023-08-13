Free-Range Militant Ammon Bundy Busted at Son’s Sports Banquet Over $52 Million Defamation Case

Anti-government militant Ammon Bundy was arrested at his son's football fundraiser at Idaho's Emmett High School Friday night for failing to appear in court regarding a massive $52 million hospital defamation and harassment suit he lost, the Gem County Sheriff's Office reported.

A judge issued an arrest warrant a year ago for Bundy for contempt of court after he ignored the suit filed by the St. Luke's Health System and refused to attend any proceedings.

A jury last month awarded the hospital $26.5 million in compensatory damages and $26 million in punitive damages.

Bond for the latest arrest of Bundy, who led a deadly armed takeover of public land in Oregon 7 years ago, was set at $10,000.

It wasn't immediately clear if Bundy had raised the bond, or would remain in jail through the weekend until a court appearance Monday.

Bundy posted a tweet about the arrest, callling on supporters to descend on the county jail.

Bundy, his associate Diego Rodriguez and an organization of supporters were sued by the health system last year after they organized protests at St. Luke's downtown Boise campus as they accused administrators of "kidnapping" Rodriguez’s grandson.

Police reported they took the 10-month-old baby boy, who was placed in protective care by government authorities, to the hospital because he was "severely" malnourished, which could lead to "death" if untreated.

The baby was discharged back to his home after he gained sufficient weight at the hospital.

Yet threats continued to pour into the switchboard of St. Luke's amid Bundy's attacks, which resulted in a lockdown of the facility. Bundy was arrested for trespassing at the health center.

The hospital accused Bundy in its lawsuit of launching a contrived "coordinated attack of defamation and business disruption."

Ammon Bundy is taken from his son's football fundraising banquet at Emmett High School in Idaho on a contempt of court warrant. (Screenshot Ammon Bundy X account) Ammon Bundy/X

The aim, hospital attorneys argued, was an attempt by Bundy and his associates to organize supporters and raise funds to profit from the conflict.

Bundy vowed last year in an interview that he would meet anyone seeking to collect damages in the hospital lawsuit with "a shotgun."

“They’re probably going to try to get judgments of over $1 million and take everything [I] have from me,” Bundy told the conservative Idaho Dispatch in a video interview long before far larger damages were awarded.

He boasted that he completely blew off the lawsuit, and said he threw any court papers he received in the trash.

“I just throw it all away. I literally just take it from the mail and throw it in the garbage,” Bundy said. “I haven’t responded one bit to them.”

Bundy said “servers ... come here all the time, knocking on the door, serving papers," whom he also ignored.

Bundy, son of militant Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, was involved with his dad in a 2014 armed standoff against federal officers over nonpayment of all rent for their decades-long use of public pasture land.

Two years later Bundy led a deadly armed takeover of Malheur National Wildlife Refuge — and was later acquitted of charges by a local jury.

He ran for governor of Idaho as an Independent last year — and lost.

The hospital lawsuit initially sought just $50,000 in damages. Officials said then that St. Luke’s planned to spend whatever it received on its Children at Risk Evaluation Service.