Whether you're a fan of classic glazed, jelly, cake, or fluffy doughnuts, the first Friday in June is a day dedicated to celebrating your favorite doughy confections. It's finally National Donut Day and plenty of nation-wide chains are marking the day with giveaways, discounts, or a little extra treat to go along with your treat.

No matter where you are in the country, there's likely somewhere close by for customers with a craving to find a doughnut. We've found eight chains — Krispy Kreme, Dunkin', Duck Donuts, LaMar’s Donuts & Coffee, Shipley Do-Nuts, Yonutz, Honey Dew Donuts and Voodoo Doughnut — with locations in at least three US states and plans for a little something special.

And before you get into whether it should be "doughnut" day, don't waste your energy on this debate. Both spellings have long been accepted by the likes of Merriam-Webster, with the shorter version gaining popularity in the late 20th century, Time magazine reported, following the success of what was then called Dunkin' Donuts.

Getty Images Getty

When is National Donut Day?

Friday, June 2, 2023 is this year's National Donut Day, and doughnut shops throughout the U.S. have planned giveaways or other discounts to celebrate. To help you get as many deals as you can handle, The Messenger rounded up eight deals happening at chains across the country.

Krispy Kreme's National Donut Day Deals

Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Joe Raedle/Getty

At Krispy Kreme, customers can receive a free doughnut of any flavor on June 2 — no purchase required.

The chain, which has nearly 400 locations spread across 42 US states, is also offering a sweet buy-one-get-one offer: For every dozen doughnuts you buy, you'll get an additional dozen glazed doughnuts for $2.

These offers are available in-store and at the drive-thru at participating U.S. and Canada shops. The company's $2 dozen deal is also available online for pickup and delivery.

Dunkin's National Donut Day Deals

Donuts being served at Dunkin'. Andrew Burton/Getty

Dunkin' has more than 8,500 restaurants across 41 US states. Customers at these locations can get a free classic doughnut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage, according to a company representative.

This offer will run on Friday while supplies last.

Duck Donuts's National Donut Day Deals

Duck Donuts store. Will120/Wikimedia

If you visit one of the more than 200 Duck Donuts locations spanning 24 states, you can celebrate National Donut Day with a free cinnamon sugar doughnut, according to the chain's announcement on Instagram.

This offer is valid in-store, according to the brand's Instagram posts.

LaMar’s Donuts & Coffee's National Donut Day Deals

LaMar’s Donuts & Coffee store. Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia

Fans of LaMar’s Donuts & Coffee can visit one of its 25 locations across five states to receive a special National Donut Day offer.

According to the chain's own holiday site, anyone who visits will be able to receive a free Ray’s Original Glazed doughnut plus a "Share The Love" card to be used to redeem another free doughnut between June 4 and June 10. The chain says it will also be giving away free T-shirts and other prizes.

Deals apply to in-store visitors, according to the site.

Shipley Do-Nuts's National Donut Day Deals

A Shipley Do-Nuts store. Awfulnico/Wikimedia

At Shipley Do-Nuts, customers can receive a free glazed doughnut with their purchase. The chain announced that this offer will run only at participating locations (not all of Shipley's over 330 locations across 11 states will be taking part in the celebration) from 5 a.m. through 12 p.m. while supplies last.

The offer is available for in-store visitors and for online orders with the promotional code Donutday23.

Yonutz's National Donut Day Deals

Donuts from Yonutz. Yonutz/Instagram

This nine-state, 17-location chain is celebrating the foodie holiday with a doughnut-eating contest and several giveaways.

According to the company's Instagram, Yonutz locations giveaways and offers will vary by location. One will give out four free mini doughnuts to the first 10 customers at stores at 12 p.m. on Friday, as well as a free Smash Donut for each of the first 10 customers at 5 p.m. Another is giving away free doughnuts at the top of every hour from 4 p.m. until close.

Honey Dew Donuts's National Donut Day Deals

A Honey Dew Donuts location. Anthony92931/Wikimedia

At this New England-based chain, customers on Friday will receive a free doughnut with any medium sized drink purchase, a company representative told The Messenger.

Honey Dew Donuts has around 120 locations across three states. This offer is for in-store orders only, a company representative confirmed to The Messenger.

Voodoo Doughnut's National Donut Day Deals

An employee holds out a tray of gourmet doughnuts at Voodoo Doughnut. Brandon Williams/WireImage

While Voodoo Doughnut typically sells its Raised Glazed Bakers Dozen for around $18, according to its online ordering platform, the four-state, 15-location chain is lowering that price to $10 for National Donut Day.

The deal is for June 2, includes Voodoo's vegan option and it's available for pre-order.

When was the first National Donut Day?

This nationally recognized day dates back to 1938 and honors the women who made doughnuts for The Salvation Army's soldiers during WWI, according to the organization. Dubbed "Donut Lassies," the women reportedly were stationed in France in 1917 and made treats for troops.

The Salvation Army credits these troops with popularizing the doughnut upon their return to the US, and says the first National Donut Day, which took place in Chicago, was created to commemorate the contributions of these women.