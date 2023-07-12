France Will Pay People to Repair Their Clothes, in Bid to Tackle Textile Waste - The Messenger
France Will Pay People to Repair Their Clothes, in Bid to Tackle Textile Waste

'Fast fashion' is a factor in France throwing away some 70,000 tons of clothes each year

Published
Nikhil Kumar
Getty Images

Thinking of throwing away that slightly damaged old t-shirt or pair of shoes? You might want to think twice - especially if you live in France. 

Come October, France will offer money to people who repair old clothes and shoes, instead of discarding them, in a novel bid to reduce textile waste. 

The French throw away some 70,000 tons of clothes annually, according to the AFP news agency. Two thirds of all that cotton, polyester, wool and other material ends up in landfills. 

That needs to change, said Bérangère Couillard, France’s junior ecology minister, as she announced the plan Tuesday. The idea is to tackle what’s known as “fast fashion”—the proliferation of cheaply produced, inexpensive clothing that, instead of being made to last, is quickly discarded by people in favor of new, easy-to-acquire replacements. 

And so alongside the bonus scheme, which will offer rebates of 7 Euros ($7.7) for mending a heel or as much as 25 Euros ($27.6) for repairing clothes, the government is also rolling out new labeling requirements for clothing manufacturers. 

Starting next January, French manufacturers and international brands that sell clothes in the country will need to detail the environmental impact of each item they produce—including listing the amount of water used, and whether a given garment relied on any recycled textiles in its making. 

“The government is committed to the fight against fast fashion by encouraging consumers to buy virtuous products and to repair rather than buying new,” Couillard said on Twitter. 

Not everyone likes the idea, which is modeled on an earlier scheme to encourage people to repair household appliances. Right-wing politicians have argued it could strain already stretched government finances. Some industry groups say it could stigmatize parts of the fashion industry. 

“A silk (dress) shouldn’t be judged as less durable than a polyester one based purely on its physical resistance,” Pascal Morand of the Haute Couture and Fashion Federation told France’s Le Monde newspaper.

Dirty couture 

While this is a French initiative, the problem of textile waste and its impact on the environment is a global one. And it begins with the manufacturing process: according to estimates, the making of a single cotton t-shirt involves around 2,700 liters of fresh water (or around 713 gallons). That’s enough to meet the drinking needs of one person for two and a half years. 

When it comes to synthetic clothes, laundering them leads to the shedding of harmful microfibres, called microplastics; the more such clothes that are produced, the more microfibers are released that can eventually end up in the food chain. 

Then there is the waste. The 70,000-odd tons of clothes discarded annually in France constitute only the tip of a global iceberg. An estimated 90 million clothing items end up in landfills worldwide each year, as people throw away inexpensive clothes, instead of trying to repair or preserve them. 

In the U.S., an estimated 34 billion pounds of used textiles are discarded annually. That equates to roughly 100 pounds per person.

