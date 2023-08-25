France to Spend Over $215M to Destroy Surplus Wine As Demand Continues to Plummet

France has unveiled a plan to allocate over $215 million to address a surplus wine issue in a bid to stabilize prices.

According to the Guardian, the decision comes as major wine-producing areas like Bordeaux face mounting challenges due to changing consumer habits, spurred on by a cost of living crisis, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and shifting consumer preferences to beer.

The changes have resulted in winemakers producing too much wine, and now many are facing financial difficulties after selling the product at lower prices.

“We’re producing too much, and the sale price is below the production price, so we’re losing money,” Jean-Philippe Granier of the Languedoc Wine Producers’ Association told the outlet.

The Languedoc region, known for its red wines, has been particularly affected by reduced wine demand.

To counter this issue, the government is increasing the already-announced EU fund of $172 million for wine destruction to $215 million, government minister Marc Fesneau told reporters on Friday.

The funding seeks to prevent price collapse and provide winemakers with new revenue sources.

Barrels in a wine cellar. (Marco Bottigelli / Getty Images)

However, some in the industry don't believe the funds will do enough in the long term.

"This measure will help us in the very short term to empty the cellars but will not allow us in the long term to rebalance supply and demand," Stephane Gabard, president of the AOC Bordeaux and Bordeaux Superieur syndicate, explained to Wine Spectator.

"We must also reduce our production potential," Gabard added. "Without uprooting, if the 2023 harvest is normal, we would reproduce this same imbalance. The 2020 distillation had cleaned up our excess stocks, but they were replenished in two years, despite small harvests."

According to the Guardian, other factors, including rising global energy prices and geopolitical events like the Russian invasion of Ukraine, may have reduced purchases of non-essential items like wine.

The outlet noted that any excess wine being destroyed can be repurposed for non-food products such as hand sanitizers, cleaning items, and perfume.