    France Bans Short Flights to Combat Climate Change

    New law prohibits domestic flights that can be reached by train in less than two-and-a-half hours.

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA/Getty

    France has taken a significant step in the fight against climate change by prohibiting short domestic flights that can be covered by train within two-and-a-half hours. This groundbreaking measure is part of a climate law initiated in 2021.

    The legitimacy of this law faced initial resistance from airlines. However, now enacted, it is likely to impact primarily flights connecting Paris with other French cities. Notably, connecting flights will remain unaffected, as reported by the BBC.

    While this restriction represents a progressive move towards reducing carbon emissions, some critics question its actual impact. Laurent Donceel, the interim leader of the industry group Airlines for Europe (A4E), voiced skepticism to the AFP news agency. He argued that "the ban will only minimally affect" carbon emission reduction.

    Meanwhile, the French consumer group UFC-Que Choisir criticized the decision from another perspective. They suggested that the original four-hour limit should have been maintained rather than cut down to two-and-a-half hours, as per the BBC.

    "On average, the plane emits 77 times more CO2 per passenger than the train on these routes, even though the train is cheaper and the time lost is limited to 40 minutes," UFC-Que Choisir said.

