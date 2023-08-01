France Rushes to Evacuate Citizens From Niger as Fears of Wider Conflict Grow - The Messenger
France Rushes to Evacuate Citizens From Niger as Fears of Wider Conflict Grow

A military junta pushed out the government of Niger's elected President Mohamed Bazoum last week

Nikhil Kumar
Supporters of the coup hold up a photo of coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani.AP Photo/Sam Mednick

France on Tuesday began evacuating its nationals as well as citizens of other European countries from Niger, the West African nation whose government was toppled in a coup last week, amid concerns about a potential conflict over the restoration of the country’s ousted democratic leadership.

A military junta pushed out the government of Niger’s elected President Mohamed Bazoum in what was the seventh coup in less than three years in the West and Central Africa region.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the 15-strong regional bloc of West African countries that includes African powerhouse Nigeria, has threatened to use military force to restore Bazoum’s government.

At the same time, the junta in Niger received backing from military-run neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso, both of whom said they would come to Niger’s assistance in the event of an outside intervention.

Against that increasingly tense backdrop, France, Niger’s former colonial ruler, started ferrying out its citizens, as well as citizens of other European Union nations, on Tuesday. French authorities said the numbers of those leaving were likely to run into the hundreds.

"Considering the ongoing coup in Niger and the fact that the situation continues to be worrying, we decided to make sure that the French citizens who want to leave Niger can do so," French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told French television, according to Reuters.

The hope was to complete the evacuations over a 24-hour period, she added.

