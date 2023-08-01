Fox Traffic Reporter Goes On Air with Swollen Eye, Was Punched in TikTok Challenge

A popular local TV news traffic reporter in Philadelphia showed up on air with a seriously swollen eye — explaining to viewers he was punched in the face Sunday, the victim of a violent TikTok challenge.

Fox 29 traffic reporter Bob Kelly, who is known for appearances on Good Day, Philadelphia, returned to TV Tuesday to both thank people for their concerns and discuss the incident.

He said a TikTok challenge was likely the reason why he was punched in the face on Sunday.

While he is recovering and did not need any stitches, Kelly described his experience as “frightening” and “disturbing." The anchor took a day off Monday to recover from his injuries, including the still-swollen left eye.

According to Kelly, the viral challenge in question is connected to incidents of people throwing or pouring water on individuals to record their reaction. While physical assault is not a part of the challenge in Kelly’s case the incident escalated.

“I just want to say first of all thank you so much for all of the messages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, cell phone texting, all concerned about me,” Kelly said on Good Day Philadelphia Tuesday .

“I’m OK, I’m here," he added. "It was a frightening, disturbing event that was apparently incited by this TikTok challenge similar to what you saw happen to Cardi B with the water being thrown.

"It’s under investigation and I’m just going to leave it at that but I hope this can bring some light to this craziness that is out there and put a stop to it.”

The Cardi B incident Kelly is referring to occurred during a July 29 concert in Las Vegas, a fan threw water at Cardi B to which she threw a mic in response.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Kelly was hosting an event at a venue called The Oar House when a young man filmed himself pouring beer on Kelly’s shoulder and head. When Kelly reacted by swatting away the beer, the man filming allegedly punched him in the face.

Kelly was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center but did not suffer any serious injuries, sources said.

At this time, Sea Isle City police have still not released any information about the incident. Sources say the man was apprehended by the pub’s bouncers and later arrested, but Sea Isle City police did not confirm an arrest.

No information about the suspect has been released.