    Fox News Viewership Plummets Following Tucker Carlson’s Departure

    Carlson has announced plans to launch his own show on Twitter.

    Monique Merrill
    Jason Koerner/Getty Images

    The departure of former host Tucker Carlson led to a significant drop in Fox News viewership, the Economist reports. The conservative channel saw its audience size shrink by more than half the week following Carlson's exit.

    During his final week, Carlson's 8 p.m. show drew three million viewers. However, according to Nielsen ratings data, the following week saw that number dip to 1.5 million. The impact of his exit rippled beyond his time slot. Sean Hannity's subsequent show lost a quarter of its viewership, as per the Economist's report.

    Meanwhile, Newsmax, another conservative channel, saw its audience rise from 150,000 to nearly 500,000 for the same 8 p.m. slot, potentially benefitting from Carlson's absence at Fox.

    Carlson has announced plans to launch his own show on Twitter.

