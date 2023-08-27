Fox News Apologizes to Gold Star Family After Marine Corps Slams False Story
'Using the grief of a family of a fallen Marine to score cheap clickbait points is disgusting,' said Marine Corps Major Jim Stenger
Fox News has unpublished a false story and apologized to the family of a slain marine that was the subject of the article.
Fox News had claimed that the Gold Star family of fallen Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee was forced to pay $60,000 to get the remains of their loved one transported back to America from Afghanistan because the Pentagon refused to foot the bill.
In fact, the family paid nothing, reported Military.com. The Pentagon paid all costs.
"Gee's family never paid a dollar to transport her remains, and the Marine Corps let Fox News know — in no uncertain terms — that the story was false in a series of emails, recounted Military.com.
Marine Corps spokesman Major Jim Stenger accused Fox of capitalizing off the marine’s death in one of the emails obtained by Military.com.
Stenger also told Fox News in the email that “using the grief of a family member of a fallen Marine to score cheap clickbait points is disgusting.”
- Disabled Retiree Invests in Gold Peddled on Fox News, Loses $80K: Report
- Missing Teen Girl Found at Marine Corps Base Was ’Sold to a Service Member for Sex’: Family
- SEC Charges Former Army Financial Counselor With Defrauding Grieving Gold Star Families
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News Stars
- Gold Star Wives, a War Widows Support Group, Accuses Former Head of Duplicity
- Fox News Apologizes for On-Air Joke About Chris Christie’s Weight
Gee was among those killed in the 2021 terrorist attack at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan as the United States began to withdraw from the nation.
“The now unpublished story has been addressed internally and we sincerely apologize to the Gee family,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement.
Fox News initially only altered its article to attribute the claims to Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.), who later recanted, saying Gee’s family “was, in their time of grief, confused regarding transportation proceedings.”
Mills added that “regardless of who covered the costs in this instance, there should never be a situation in which the DOD [Department of Defense] does not proactively make clear to families their willingness to cover transportation for service members who have sacrificed their lives for our country.”
He noted: “No fallen service member’s family should ever have to question whether transportation will be paid for or if they will have to pay and be reimbursed at a later date."
In reporting Fox's apology, CNN ripped the boradcaster's "unethical ... behavior" as "typical for Fox News.”
It cited Fox News’ recent massive $787 million lawsuit settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over its ies about the 2020 presidential election.
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Experts Uncover the Best Temperature for Sound Sleep and Enhanced Well-beingHealth
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews
- Tomb of Ancient ‘Priest of Pacopampa’ Discovered in Peru After 3,000 YearsNews