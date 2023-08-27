Fox News Apologizes to Gold Star Family After Marine Corps Slams False Story - The Messenger
Fox News Apologizes to Gold Star Family After Marine Corps Slams False Story

'Using the grief of a family of a fallen Marine to score cheap clickbait points is disgusting,' said Marine Corps Major Jim Stenger

Zachary Rogers
Fox News has unpublished a false story and apologized to the family of a slain marine that was the subject of the article.

Fox News had claimed that the Gold Star family of fallen Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee was forced to pay $60,000 to get the remains of their loved one transported back to America from Afghanistan because the Pentagon refused to foot the bill.

In fact, the family paid nothing, reported Military.com. The Pentagon paid all costs.

"Gee's family never paid a dollar to transport her remains, and the Marine Corps let Fox News know — in no uncertain terms — that the story was false in a series of emails, recounted Military.com.

Marine Corps spokesman Major Jim Stenger accused Fox of capitalizing off the marine’s death in one of the emails obtained by Military.com.

Stenger also told Fox News in the email that “using the grief of a family member of a fallen Marine to score cheap clickbait points is disgusting.”

Gee was among those killed in the 2021 terrorist attack at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan as the United States began to withdraw from the nation.

“The now unpublished story has been addressed internally and we sincerely apologize to the Gee family,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement.

DOVER, DELAWARE - AUGUST 29: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, a U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee of Sacramento, California, Aug. 29, 2021 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Gee was assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. (Photo by Jason Minto/U.S. Air Force via Getty Images)
DOVER, DELAWARE - AUGUST 29: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, a U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee of Sacramento, California, Aug. 29, 2021 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Gee was assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. (Photo by Jason Minto/U.S. Air Force via Getty Images)Jason Minto/U.S. Air Force via Getty Images

Fox News initially only altered its article to attribute the claims to Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.), who later recanted, saying Gee’s family “was, in their time of grief, confused regarding transportation proceedings.” 

A Fox News logo is pictured ahead of the first Republican Presidential primary debate at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
A Fox News logo is pictured ahead of the first Republican Presidential primary debate at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Mills added that “regardless of who covered the costs in this instance, there should never be a situation in which the DOD [Department of Defense] does not proactively make clear to families their willingness to cover transportation for service members who have sacrificed their lives for our country.”

He noted: “No fallen service member’s family should ever have to question whether transportation will be paid for or if they will have to pay and be reimbursed at a later date."

In reporting Fox's apology, CNN ripped the boradcaster's "unethical ... behavior" as "typical for Fox News.”

It cited Fox News’ recent massive $787 million lawsuit settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over its ies about the 2020 presidential election.

