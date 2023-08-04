Fox Calls Push to Block FCC Broadcast License for Deliberate Election Lies Violation of Free Speech - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Fox Calls Push to Block FCC Broadcast License for Deliberate Election Lies Violation of Free Speech

Former Fox News pundit Bill Kristol has joined media watchdog to oppose renewed license for Fox Philadelphia station

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The Fox News logo. Photo by Andy Kropa/Getty Images

Fox News is arguing that blocking the renewal of a broadcast license for its Philadelphia TV station because of deliberate lies about the 2020 presidential election would be a "violation of the First Amendment."

The non-partisan watchdog Media and Democracy Project (MAD) last month filed a petition calling on the  Federal Communication Commission to refuse to renew the broadcast license for the Fox 29 Philadelphia station.

It cites Dominion Voting System’s defamation suit against Fox over deliberate election lies, which Fox settled earlier this year for nearly $800 million.

The suit exposed Fox's continued lies claiming election fraud — even though internal communications demonstrated that Fox personalities and managers knew the statements they pushed out to the public were false.

Read More

Fox attorneys on Wednesday warned the FCC in a filing Wednesday that if the commission adjudicated a "broadcast license renewal on the basis of cable network content [it would be] in violation of the First Amendment and the authority delegated to the Commission by Congress.”

The Dominion suit and settlement have “no bearing” on the license, the attorneys insisted.

Outlets granted FCC broadcast licenses to operate on public airwaves are constrained by standards intended to serve the public interest.

MAD's petition argues that senior management of the Fox Corporation broadcast "knowingly false narratives" about the election.

Furthermore, Fox's "intentional and chronic news distortion further divided the country, sowing discord that was a contributing factor to the attack on our nation's Capitol on January 6, 2021," the petition adds.

Yet media operations granted an FCC broadcast license have a "statutory duty to conduct its operations in the public interest," which Fox 29, and other Fox stations, have failed to do, MAD argued in its statement.

Neoconservative Bill Kristol, who worked for Fox News for a decade, has also called on the FCC not to renew the station's license.

"Media companies ... granted the privilege to serve the public through the operation of FCC-licensed television stations have a corollary duty to facilitate and strengthen democracy," Kristol, a Republican, wrote in a letter to the FCC, along with former PBS president Ervin Duggan.

That requires "adhering to the highest journalistic standards in reporting and distributing news to ensure that the public has solid facts upon which to make the decisions that are essential to our society's future as a democracy," the men added.

The license for Fox's Philadelphia station is apparently being targeted because it's the first Fox license to come up for renewal since the Dominion suit.

MAD is calling on the FCC to hold a hearing on Fox's "severe breach [of] qualifications" to be granted a broadcast license.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.