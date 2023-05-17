The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Fox Anchors Interested In Joining New Tucker Carlson Show

    The ousted former Fox host may be joined by some of his old colleagues.

    Published
    Monique Merrill
    Tucker Carlson has reportedly been contacted by “a handful” of Fox anchors interested in joining his new show, inside sources told Variety. The anchors reportedly said they are “eager” to join him, wherever he lands, according to Variety’s sources.

    Carlson was fired by Fox in April and shortly after announced his intent to launch a new show on Twitter. He hired attorneys who sent a letter to Fox alleging the network’s employees broke promises made to Carlson, Variety reported.

    Variety reported that Carlson’s departure was reportedly part of a verbal deal in the Dominion Voting Systems settlement, though Dominion Voting Systems denied having any involvement.

