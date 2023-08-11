Fourth Suspect in Alabama Riverfront Brawl Surrenders to Police - The Messenger
Fourth Suspect in Alabama Riverfront Brawl Surrenders to Police

Mary Todd, 21, was charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault

Eli Walsh
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.Montgomery Police Department

A woman has been arrested in connection with the Alabama riverfront brawl, the fourth suspect to be charged for their alleged involvement in the fight, according to a local media report.

Mary Todd, 21, turned herself in Thursday to the Montgomery Police Department and was charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault, according to NBC’s Montgomery, Alabama, affiliate WSFA 12.

Todd’s alleged connection to the brawl was not released, though she appears to be the woman at the periphery of the brawl in a video of the scene.

Allen Todd, 23, Zachary Shipman, 25, and Richard Roberts, 48, have also been arrested and charged in connection with the violent confrontation that appeared to pit white attackers against a Black riverboat co-captain.

It was allegedly sparked by a disagreement between the owners of a docked pontoon boat and the co-captain when the riverboat could not dock because the pontoon was in its way.

Riverboat co-captain Damien Pickett was then pummeled by the group of men before police broke up the assault.

Pickett was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

In a handwritten note to police, Pickett he “hung on for dear life” as he was pummeled, NBC reported.

Some of the men allegedly involved in the attack have ties to a convenience store in Selma, Alabama, according to AL.com. However, the store’s owner, Chase Shipman, who claimed to be at the scene of the fight, has not been charged.

